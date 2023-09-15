Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dev confirms one fan-favorite Spider-Person won’t appear

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans shouldn’t hold their breath for Gwen Stacy’s appearance in the long-awaited sequel.

In the lead-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, Sony and Insomniac let loose a wealth of information about the experience. Some people even complained that too much had been showcased.

The companies have, thus far, employed a different marketing tactic for Spider-Man’s sequel on PS5. As such, story details remain slim and even gameplay footage is rolling out piecemeal.

Article continues after ad

With Insomniac holding the cards so close to its chest, there’s no telling which Spider-Family members or villains will appear beyond what’s already been shown. But the studio’s Narrative Lead recently confirmed that at least one Spider-Person won’t be joining Peter and Miles on their latest adventure.

Article continues after ad

Don’t expect to see Gwen Stacy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Speaking to TheGamer during a preview event, Spider-Man 2 Narrative Director Jon Paquette addressed whether or not Gwen will feature in the story. Paquette noted that, as of now, Gwen Stacy plays no part in the narrative Insomniac is trying to tell.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, his comments don’t rule out the possibility that she’ll join the growing Insomniac universe somewhere down the line. The narrative lead told the publication,

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You know what, we entertain [the idea of] all the characters all the time. All of us at the studio are fans of Marvel. And so, one of the great things about Insomniac is that we love to get ideas from everybody on the team… But we also need to stay focused on what is the story that we’re trying to tell and Gwen isn’t part of the story that we’re trying to tell unfortunately. But, who knows?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics

Given that Gwen Stacy has yet to receive so much as a mention in the Insomniac titles, it hardly comes as a surprise that she’ll sit out again in Spider-Man 2.

Paquette’s words could constitute a misdirect, of course, throwing fans off the trail for a big surprise. After all, who could’ve predicted the first game’s epilogue? But for now, it would seem Gwen Stacy and her Spider-Gwen alter ego will remain on the sidelines in the Spider-Man sequel.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings into stores on October 20 for PS5.