Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans roast Xbox users by comparing it to Roblox version

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans are roasting Xbox users by bragging about the new exclusive title and leaving a Roblox version of the game for them. Here are the responses from gamers on both sides of the console warfare.

Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox systems have long been at each other’s jugular in a classic gaming industry rivalry. Each behemoth has built up a dedicated following thanks in large part to the exclusive games that make up its library.

As the console wars continue, the discussion of PlayStation and Xbox exclusives is a major front. Xbox is more focused on growth and inclusion, whereas PlayStation has a solid library of highly regarded single-player games.

Starfield, Xbox’s AAA exclusive this year, was released, but PlayStation released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 which was a much-anticipated title. Now that Spider-Man 2 is almost out, fans are making fun of Xbox players and leaving a Roblox remake for them to endure. Here’s what they said.

Xbox users get roasted by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans

Xbox users got roasted by fans of the latest PlayStation exclusive title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a new X post. Originally posted by Reece on X, the video in the post shows a more dumbed-down Roblox version of the latest Insomniac title.

The caption above the video says, “Xbox users on Friday when Spider-Man 2 drops”, and goes on to roast Xbox players in the most amusing way possible. However, PS4 players who also are going to be left out joined in the thread.

One such user said, “S**t me too bro I still got a PS4.” An Xbox fan replied to the post by saying, “Pay 70 dollars for a game you’re going to play twice. Yes it’s a great game, y’all don’t have to flex every time one of your big exclusives drop.”

A Roblox fan chimed in, “Bro I’m not even gonna cap I’ve been playing this in Roblox to get ready for Spider-Man 2.” For those curious, this iteration of the game on Roblox goes by the moniker InVision’s: Web-Verse.

