Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans are divided about big character changes

The story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which premiered at SDCC 2023, has fans buzzing. However, opinions within the player base are divided on whether or not to embrace the game’s upcoming major character changes, which were hinted at in the trailer. Here’s what they had to say about it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is all about the hype in the gaming community at present as fans are gushing over the latest story trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. The trailer made some major revelations and introduced the long-awaited Harry Osborn into the plot.

As the trailer went on, it showed Peter Parker, our friendly neighborhood web slinger going through a conflict while donning the symbiote suit and affecting those around him. However, the biggest reveal of the one-and-a-half-minute clip was the reveal of Venom at the end of the trailer who is rumored to play villain in the latest game releasing on October 20, 2023 on PS5 consoles.

While there were numerous key takeaways from the trailer that impressed both fans and players, one significant character change that will be implemented in the game has divided the fanbase.

Fans divided about major face changes to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 characters

Fans of the Spider-Man series by Insomniac Games have begun an active discussion on Reddit regarding major character changes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. One such change was regarding the face models of all the main characters, including Peter, Miles, and Mary Jane (MJ), which has left the community divided.

One such fan who had thoughts regarding Peter’s face model commented: “Peter looks so much more like Ben Jordan now. My only nitpick is that if he had longer hair I think he would’ve been perfect”. Another talked about MJ’s appearance and said: “MJ’s face is a bit weird, she looks very different than [the] older model’s face and feels older, but I like the hair.”

A third person chimed in: “Peter looks tired, MJ looks hot and Miles looks like he wants to punch his barber”. Another fan frustrated with the changes replied: “I have nothing against any of the faces. But it’s getting annoying seeing them change. It’s like watching a movie franchise and every new installment they recast the actors and no one says anything.”

While this is not the first time Insomniac Games has made significant changes to the character models, the face model for Peter Parker was completely replaced in Spider-Man Remastered, which was met with a similar reception from fans who preferred the former. Nevertheless, as time passed, players grew acclimated to the change and embraced it.