Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 difficulty settings explained

After a lot of anticipation, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally arrived and there are various difficulty settings you can choose from in the game. So, here’s a rundown of every difficulty option and how they impact your experience in the sequel.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has just swung onto PS5 and the long-awaited sequel from Insomniac Games is bigger and better than ever. With an expanded New York City to explore, iconic villains to battle, and plenty of stylish suits to unlock, there’s a lot of great content for fans to enjoy.

Before you dive into the action, however, you may be curious to know what difficulty settings are available in the game. After all, some prefer a more challenging gaming experience than others so it’s always ideal to tailor the difficulty to your liking.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games There are 5 difficulty settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man difficulty settings explained

There are a total of 5 difficulty settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, with each providing a slightly different experience for players. The options are as follows:

Friendly Neighbourhood

Friendly

Amazing

Spectacular

Ultimate

The default difficulty in the game is Amazing. This allows you to take on some tough but not overwhelmingly challenging battles while playing through the story. If you’re a fan of action games and want a balanced experience, this is the option for you.

For those who are new to action games, or simply want a more relaxing time in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, either the Friendly Neighborhood or Friendly Difficulties would be the ideal choice. Both of these emphasize story over combat as enemies are less powerful and you take minimal damage. The main difference between these modes is that in Friendly Neighbourhood, you cannot get knocked out in combat so it’s very forgiving.

If you’re itching for a tough challenege, you’ll want to go for Spectacular. Enemies deal much greater damage on this difficulty and are more resilient so you’ll need to hit them even harder to succeed in combat. If you want an even bigger challenege then you can replay on Ultimate which is the hardest option that only becomes available once you’ve beaten the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 difficulty settings! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

