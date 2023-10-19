Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 devs open to making Venom spinoff game if fans want it

Insomniac Games appears open to making a full-fledged Venom spinoff in the near future now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out in the wild. The devs claim it all hinges on whether the fans want it or not.

Five years on from the first Marvel’s Spider-Man title on PS4, Insomniac Games has cemented itself as one of Sony’s most consistent studios. Following up with the Miles Morales spinoff and now, a full sequel as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lands on store shelves, the devs have struck gold time and again with one of the hottest superhero franchises.

Article continues after ad

From critical acclaim to immense sales figures, the team can seemingly do no wrong. Yet while Spidey 2 is only just finding its feet following the October 20 launch, the sleepless devs already seem to be looking to the future.

Article continues after ad

We already know for certain a Wolverine game is on the horizon, but it appears there’s room for more than just that. When asked on the possibility of a standalone Venom-led experience, devs certainly didn’t shut down the idea.

Article continues after ad

Insomniac Games Venom could be back in the spotlight in a standalone release, if the demand is there.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Senior Narrative Designer Jon Paquette argued it’s all in the players’ hands from here in speaking with Insider.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is, we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react,” he said. “We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

Article continues after ad

Should there be enough of an outcry for a standalone Venom game, it doesn’t seem out of the equation. Whether it be an enormous 30+ hour beast or a slimmer tale akin to the Miles Morales release, no one can say for certain. But it all appears to be in the realm of possibility, at least for now.

Article continues after ad

“We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations,” Paquette added.

For now, diehard Venom fans will have to whet their appetite with his highly-anticipated appearance in Spidey 2 before seeing what may come next. Though should players be vocal, it appears the future for everyone’s favorite monster could be rather bright on PlayStation.