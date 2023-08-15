Spider-Man 2 accessibility imitates real spidey-sense with slowed-down combat

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature accessibility options that let players significantly slow down combat speed.

Developers and publishers continue to invest heavily in creating accessibility options that allow more people to enjoy a wide variety of games.

In recent years, the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games have helped lead the charge in this regard. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example, was especially lauded for its array of accessibility features.

And the latest details out of PlayStation show that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will take things up a notch by adding even more options.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to include a slow-down combat feature

An update to the Spider-Man 2 FAQ on PlayStation’s website reveals several of the accessibility features that will accompany the sequel.

One such change includes the ability to slow the action down to “70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed.” The blurb reads in part,

Building on the accessibility improvements in previous titles, these features allow the game to be enjoyed by more players of different abilities:

Audio: screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus.

Captions: on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes.

Gameplay: you can choose to slow down the action to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed; switching back to regular speed at any time.

Adding a slow-down accessibility improvement to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 combat could serve as a sort of spidey-sense effect. How well it will work in practice remains a mystery, though.

Notably, Insomniac’s next Spidey-starring adventure isn’t the only game to introduce a slow-down effect this year. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasted a ‘Slow Mode’ for more accessible platforming, for instance. Hopefully, features of this nature continue to become the norm in the AAA space.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PS5 on October 20, 2023.