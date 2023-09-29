Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and players may wonder if the game features co-op or multiplayer aspects. Here’s everything you need to know.

Insomniac Games’ third installment of their successful superhero franchise is upon us and the anticipation and excitement keeps increasing day by day. The game will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales taking against a bunch of iconic villains that would be a treat to the eyes of fans.

However, with both spideys included, some players may wonder if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature co-op or multiplayer. In this handy guide, we have everything you need to know.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have co-op or multiplayer?

No, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not have co-op or multiplayer, as confirmed by Insomniac Games. The sequel will be a single-player adventure only, just like its previous installments.

Spider-Man 2 in itself will be massive. The size of the map is almost double that of the previous games, meaning players will get to experience even more of New York City. They will also be able to ride the attractions in Coney Island. It’s a new area that’s being added to the game.

Insomniac has also partially revealed the achievements and trophies you can get in the game. If you’re a trophy collector or simply a completionist, then the info will be really useful for you.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 co-op and multiplayer features. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content below:

