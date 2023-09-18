Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 boasts stunning detail that changes your suit appearance over time

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 looks to be a huge swing forward in more ways than one, as players have now uncovered a subtle yet remarkable detail that changes your suit’s appearance over time.

As Spider-Man 2’s October 20 release date draws near, we’re starting to learn plenty more about the upcoming sequel from Insomniac Games.

A recent gameplay showcase revealed everything from near-seamless character swapping to instantaneous fast travel across New York. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. From villains to suits, we already know a great deal about what to expect in the new release.

Article continues after ad

Now, stemming from behind-closed-doors previews certain media outlets and content creators attended, we’re getting further insight. One detail, in particular, has gained traction online as it’s been claimed suits will degrade over time as a result of combat.

Article continues after ad

YouTuber Blitzwinger was seemingly first to mention this tidbit, outlining that various suits showed ‘Battle Damage’ during their preview session. “The Battle Damage would disappear after I was done with a mission/crime.”

Exactly what this degradation looks like in action, and the severity of it all, remains unclear. However, it appears suits go back to their replenished state automatically after completing a mission or side activity.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There’s no telling just yet if this effect will play a role when casually exploring the open world, or just appearing exclusively in primary content.

Either way, this effect could result in tears on various bits of fabric depending on who you’re fighting, or we could see dirt and debris accumulate as well. Regardless, this minor addition lends just another layer of authenticity to the PS5 exclusive release.

Article continues after ad

We’ll just have to wait and see the full extent of this new feature in action, but it’s clear Insomniac Games is leaving no stone unturned in bringing the Spidey sequel forward to current-gen hardware.

Article continues after ad

Before it spins its web on the community, be sure to get ahead of the curve with everything else we know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 right here.