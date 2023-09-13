Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans applaud Advanced Suit design change after backlash

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developers just confirmed a design detail on Peter’s Advanced Suit that’s making fans very happy.

Sony and Insomniac’s initial teaser trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offered little in the way of concrete information; however, it did confirm a fair few things. For one, Venom was entering the Insomniac universe. The teaser also provided a good look at the suits worn by Pete and Miles.

Pete’s getup, in particular, seemed a refined version of his original Advanced Suit, with a black trim accentuating the design’s red, white, and blue color scheme.

But in recent weeks, the studio has showcased a new story trailer and character poster that depict the trim lines as white or metallic. Fans were quick to share their displeasure, thinking the black outline a far superior design choice. One Insomniac developer has since cleared the air.

Black trim confirmed for Advanced Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Aware of the backlash, studio Community and Marketing Director James Stevenson alleviated the confusion during a preview event.

Stevenson shared a photo of himself at the event on Twitter, complete with a shot of a life-sized Spider-Man behind him. The photo’s caption confirmed what’s apparent to the naked eye, “Oh and… the trim is black…”

A few fans noted that the story trailer and character poster showed a white or metallic outline instead, to which Stevenson responded with a mere, “Yeah. oops.”

Replies to the above tweet are filled with comments from Spidey faithful cheering on the Advanced Suit’s black trim in Spider-Man 2. “Flows a lot nicer with the black trim,” one user responded.

This confirmation should put an end to the weeks-long argument. And all the doom and gloom chatter should grind to a halt once the sequel finally hits stores.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will swing onto PS5 on October 20.