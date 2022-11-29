Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Who is The Hunter? Powers explained

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

The Hunter is a new character fighting alongside the Avengers and their allies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s everything there is to know about the new superhero.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the closest thing the player gets to their own avatar, as in many ways, the character represents the player. However, the Hunter is a fully-fledged superhero in their own right with a backstory already established. The hero will fit in well alongside the game’s other Midnight Suns and has their own reasons for wanting to defeat Lilith, the game’s villain.

The Hunter was born several centuries ago, a half-human, half-immortal hybrid. Once her human father died of the plague, her immortal mother Lilith, became consumed by grief. This led Lilith down a path of darkness and eventually led to her turning into a demonic goddess and plunging the Earth into war with her minions.

Article continues after ad

Firaxis Games The Hunter leads a squad of Avengers and X-Men.

An eternal battle

The Hunter was abandoned by Lilith and raised by her sister known only as the Caretaker. Knowing that the Hunter possessed similar powers to Lilith, the Caretake trained them to one day take her mother down and save the planet. In their first battle, the Hunter was able to defeat Lilith, but at the cost of their own life. Both would be buried and their story lost to time.

Centuries later, Hydra, the enemy of the Avengers, would learn about Lilith and would attempt to resurrect her as a weapon to use against Earth’s mightiest heroes. The organization would also upgrade Lilith using their own technology and powers, making her more deadly than ever.

Article continues after ad

However, in resurrecting Lilith, Hydra has also awakened the Hunter, who teams up with the Midnight Suns to put an end to their mother and Hydra once and for all. This explains why Lilith is working with Hydra and the Hunter joins the ranks of the Avengers/Midnight Suns once the game begins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So there you have it, now you know everything you need to know about the Hunter’s backstory. Be sure to check out our other Midnight Suns guides:

Midnight Suns preview | Everything we know about Midnight Suns | Midnight Suns didn’t work with XCOM mechanics | Marvel Midnight Suns Spider-Man gameplay | Marvel games won’t have a connected universe | Midnight Suns all characters | Lilith explained