Marvel’s Midnight Suns dev pushed Marvel for key feature: “How crazy are you willing to get?”

Magick from New Mutants is great to play as, and is important to the story, too.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features plenty of iconic characters, but the game’s protagonist is a new addition known as The Hunter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches this week, and while it features an iconic cast of Marvel superheroes including Wolverine, Spider-Man, Iron Man and plenty more, the game also features a new protagonist — the Hunter.

The offspring of the new “big bad” Lilith, the Mother of Demons, the Hunter is resurrected after centuries of sleep to help fight back his mother’s new army. And, as it turns out, the team at Firaxis was determined to have an original character join the fray.

Dexerto spoke to Jake Solomon, Principal Program & Lead Designer, and Garth DeAngelis, Senior Producer to find out more about what went into that decision.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns devs pushed for the character creator

When asked how much of the in-game relationship-building was a part of the game’s initial design, Solomon explained:

“I think the character creation was there from the start, we knew we wanted a customizable avatar.”

“That was on the first call with Marvel, that was almost our “testing question” of “how crazy are you guys willing to get with us?”

“We always wanted to build relationships [between characters],” DeAngelis adds.

“Was that going to be through a comic panel system? Was that just through cinematics? Was that going to be more menu-driven XCOM style?”

“We came to the realization after a lot of experimentation that we wanted to go all in like a traditional RPG and be able to interact with a real-time, fully rendered 3D model and have dialogue branching choices.”

As for their favorite characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Solomon notes that the portal-wielding Magick is his choice.

“My favorite character is Magick, since I read the New Mutants comics growing up,” he says, also pointing to her gameplay design as a reason to add her to your party.

DeAngelis, on the other hand, prefers Blade.

“I loved the original Blade movie the sequel, and I remember thinking I didn’t even know he was a Marvel hero when I first watched them. He was just the coolest hero, Marvel or not, that I saw on the big screen at that point in my life.”

For more on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, be sure to read our full review.