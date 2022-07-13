Marvel’s Avengers set to add Winter Soldier according to leak

Philip Trahan . 41 minutes ago

A prominent Marvel’s Avengers leaker claimed that Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, will be the next hero coming to the game’s ever-growing roster.

Though Marvel’s Avengers received a lukewarm reception at launch, Square Enix-owned developer Crystal Dynamics has kept updating the game consistently.

Recently, Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor was added to the game’s roster to coincide with the MCU’s latest entry, being Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, it seems that Captain America’s long-time friend-turned-enemy, the Winter Soldier, will be the next character added to Marvel’s Avengers thanks to info leaked online.

Winter Soldier allegedly coming to Marvel’s Avenger

The leak comes by way of prominent Marvel’s Avenger leaker ‘Miller,’ who plainly tweeted out “Bucky Barnes is the next playable character coming to Marvel’s Avengers.”

In the past, Miller has leaked plenty of information surrounding Crystal Dynamic’s Avengers game, including She-Hulk’s planned addition as well as Jane Foster’s inclusion all the way back in March 2022.

Unfortunately, details remain scarce regarding how the Winter Soldier will actually play or what he will look like in-game, as Miller probably can’t share that information readily.

However, when asked if Winter Soldier would essentially be a clone of Captain America, Miller simply replied “no,” seemingly confirming he will be his own unique character with his own moveset.

While Miller has built up a reputation for leaking Marvel’s Avengers news, it’s important to remember that at the end of the day these are still unconfirmed leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

For example, Miller claimed that Bucky Barnes would release before Spider-Man’s ‘With Great Power Event, which has been available now since November 30, 2021.

At the same time, Miller has acknowledged the mistake and seems much more confident about the information this time around.

For now, fans will just have to wait for any word on the Winter Soldier’s introduction from Square Enix in the coming months.