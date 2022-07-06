Marvel’s Avengers accidentally leaks She-Hulk in dev stream

Lawrence Scotti . 2 hours ago

She-Hulk has been confirmed for Marvel’s Avengers during a live stream where the host accidentally revealed the iconic character will be coming to the Square Enix title.

Marvel’s Avengers has been receiving a slow drip of DLC from developers Crystal Dynamics since its initial release back in 2020.

The action RPG has added characters like Hawkeye, Spider-Man, and Black Panther since launch, and now, another Marvel hero is on the way after a slip-up during a live stream for the game revealed another future character.

Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix Marvel’s Avengers could be getting She-Hulk after a recent leak.

Streamer accidentally leaks She-Hulk for Marvel’s Avengers

On July 5, Lead Designer for Crystal Dynamics Brian Waggoner was joined by guest host TechniqTV in a live stream of Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox.

During the broadcast, Techniq said: “I don’t know if I can say this. I think it was public knowledge. I’ll just say this, I don’t like the face that Brian is making.”

Brian winced as Techniq went on to say that his personal acting coach had done the voice work for She-Hulk, all but confirming the heroine will be making her way to the game at some point.

The guest host claimed the information was already announced to which Waggoner replied, “Nope. We’ve never announced She-Hulk.”

The next character coming for Avengers is Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, but we could see She-Hulk formally revealed as next up now that the cat is out of the bag.

She-Hulk is having a bit of a renaissance with the announcement of her own stand-alone Disney+ show, and now potentially joining the roster of Marvel’s Avengers.