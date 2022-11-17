Marvel Snap Vibranium Forge event: Schedule & rewards

Marvel Snap Vibranium Forge event is continuing the Warriors of Wakanda season theme by giving out rewards to participants who collect enough Vibranium, including a pixelated Ironheart icon and more. Let’s get into how to participate and what exactly the rewards are.
Marvel Snap has had loads of content releases each month, offering players a variety of new cards and tons of extra cosmetics to personalize their card-playing experience.
On November 17, the developers at Second Dinner launched the Vibranium Forge community event in the popular digital card game, giving away some fantastic rewards.
Let’s get into how to participate and what to expect from the event.
Marvel Snap Vibranium Forge event: Schedule
The Vibranium Forge event is running now and until November 27 at 10 PM EST / 12 PM PST.
Marvel Snap Vibranium Forge event: How to play & rewards
Begin playing in the new community event by heading to the News tab of Marvel Snap, then tapping on the event icon.
Play matches to gain one Vibranium. If you include one of the cards from this list then your Vibranium obtained doubles: Black Panther, Okoye, Nakia, Ironheart. Players will be able to earn up to 200 Vibranium each day of the event.
From the shop, 20 Vibranium will get you a random item, 40 Vibranium will forge a specific item. Note that if your attempt to forge fails you’ll receive a half refund.
Unlock one item to get 100 credits, and unlock 4 items to obtain a pixelated Ironheart avatar icon. All rewards will be granted within seven days after the conclusion of the event.
If you are looking to build Marvel Snap Black Panther decks, then we’ve got you covered.