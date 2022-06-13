Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass rewards, new cards, more

Marvel Snap Season 1 is now live as the Atlantis Beach Club takeover is in full swing throughout the month of June. From a full look at all Season Pass rewards to a breakdown of all the new cards, here’s everything you need to know.
For select players with access to the Closed Beta, Marvel Snap’s very first season is now active. Atlantis Beach Club is in focus for the month as a range of new content has been introduced alongside the first full-fledged Season Pass.
From all-new cards to a list of weekly Missions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. So if you’re jumping into the mobile title early, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 1.
Contents
- Marvel Snap Season 1 dates
- Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass price
- New Marvel Snap Season 1 cards
- Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Missions
- Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Rewards
Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club dates
Marvel Snap’s very first season, Atlantis Beach Club, launched on Thursday, June 9 and is set to conclude on Tuesday, July 5.
With the current Season Pass timer winding pinpointing an exact end date, we know for certain that the next season will roll over on July 5.
However, given Marvel Snap is still in Closed Beta, it’s worth keeping in mind that unforeseen delays can always offset plans. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to date right here if any changes occur.
Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club price
The Marvel Snap Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass can be accessed in three distinct ways. The first option is to simply progress through the Season Pass without paying a dime, unlocking all free rewards along the way.
If you’d prefer to claim the premium rewards for your efforts, the standard version of the Season Pass is available for $9.99.
Last but not least, if you’d rather fast-track your progression, the Season Pass+ bundle is also available for $14.99. This option includes the Season Pass itself along with 10 Tier Skips.
Marvel Snap Season 1: New Atlantis Beach Club cards
Thus far, just one new card has been introduced in Marvel Snap throughout the Atlantis Beach Club season. WAVE launched alongside the new update, joining as the first new card since the Closed Beta went live.
WAVE costs 3 Energy, drops in with 3 Power, and On Reveal, ensures all cards next turn cost 4 Energy.
While there’s no guarantee of any further cards joining the mix this season, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here if plans change over the remaining weeks.
Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Missions
As with every new season in Marvel Snap, unique Missions are available throughout the month to help you progress the Season Pass.
Ticking these off will be your best way to ensure you’re unlocking as many rewards as possible before the season winds down. Below is a full look at every Mission in the Atlantis Beach Club season.
|Chapter
|Mission
|Reward
|Chapter 1 (Hang 10 with Wave)
|Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions
|2500 XP
|Win a Location with only 1 Card
|650 XP
|Play 6 Cost Cards
|950 XP
|Complete Hard Daily Missions
|800 XP
|Win all 3 Locations in a Match
|650 XP
|Make your opponents Retreat
|950 XP
|Win with a Snap
|800 XP
|Play 1000 Power’s worth of cards
|800 XP
|Chapter 2
|TBA – June 14
|TBA – June 14
|Chapter 3
|TBA – June 21
|TBA – June 21
|Chapter 4
|TBA – June 28
|TBA – June 28
Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Rewards
From new Avatars to Gold and even Card Art Variants, a range of high-tier rewards are up for grabs in the Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass.
Progressing through the Season Pass is also one of the more effective methods of acquiring more Credits and thus, upgrading your all-important Collection Level.
Below is a complete breakdown of every reward available in the current Season Pass.
|Tier
|Reward
|Tier 1
|WAVE (New Card)
|Tier 2
|100 Credits
|Tier 3
|15 WAVE Boosters
|Tier 4
|100 Gold
|Tier 5
|200 Credits
|Tier 6
|15 WAVE Boosters
|Tier 7
|15 Boosters
|Tier 8
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 9
|15 WAVE Boosters
|Tier 10
|100 Credits
|Tier 11
|100 Gold
|Tier 12
|New Avatar
|Tier 13
|200 Credits
|Tier 14
|20 Namor Boosters
|Tier 15
|100 Gold
|Tier 16
|15 Boosters
|Tier 17
|100 Credits
|Tier 18
|Namor (New Card)
|Tier 19
|100 Gold
|Tier 20
|20 Namor Boosters
|Tier 21
|100 Credits
|Tier 22
|15 Boosters
|Tier 23
|20 Namor Boosters
|Tier 24
|100 Credits
|Tier 25
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 26
|100 Credits
|Tier 27
|15 WAVE Boosters
|Tier 28
|200 Credits
|Tier 29
|100 Gold
|Tier 30
|15 Boosters
|Tier 31
|New Card Back
|Tier 32
|20 Cosmo Boosters
|Tier 33
|100 Gold
|Tier 34
|New Avatar
|Tier 35
|100 Credits
|Tier 36
|20 Cosmo Boosters
|Tier 37
|200 Credits
|Tier 38
|100 Gold
|Tier 39
|15 Boosters
|Tier 40
|Cosmo (New Card)
|Tier 41
|20 Cosmo Boosters
|Tier 42
|100 Credits
|Tier 43
|15 Boosters
|Tier 44
|20 WAVE Boosters
|Tier 45
|500 Credits
|Tier 46
|New Avatar
|Tier 47
|New Card Back
|Tier 48
|Card Art Variant
|Tier 49
|500 Gold
|Tier 50
|WAVE (Card Art Variant)
|Tier 51
|50 Credits
|Tier 52
|50 Credits
|Tier 53
|50 Credits
|Tier 54
|50 Credits
|Tier 55
|50 Credits
So that’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap Season 1. Be sure to check back over the coming weeks as we’ll keep you updated here with all the last changes as the Atlantis Beach Club season rolls on.