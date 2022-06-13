Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass rewards, new cards, more

Marvel Snap Season 1 is now live as the Atlantis Beach Club takeover is in full swing throughout the month of June. From a full look at all Season Pass rewards to a breakdown of all the new cards, here’s everything you need to know.

For select players with access to the Closed Beta, Marvel Snap’s very first season is now active. Atlantis Beach Club is in focus for the month as a range of new content has been introduced alongside the first full-fledged Season Pass.

From all-new cards to a list of weekly Missions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. So if you’re jumping into the mobile title early, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 1.

Advertisement

Contents

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club dates

Marvel Snap’s very first season, Atlantis Beach Club, launched on Thursday, June 9 and is set to conclude on Tuesday, July 5.

With the current Season Pass timer winding pinpointing an exact end date, we know for certain that the next season will roll over on July 5.

However, given Marvel Snap is still in Closed Beta, it’s worth keeping in mind that unforeseen delays can always offset plans. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to date right here if any changes occur.

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club price

The Marvel Snap Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass can be accessed in three distinct ways. The first option is to simply progress through the Season Pass without paying a dime, unlocking all free rewards along the way.

Advertisement

If you’d prefer to claim the premium rewards for your efforts, the standard version of the Season Pass is available for $9.99.

Last but not least, if you’d rather fast-track your progression, the Season Pass+ bundle is also available for $14.99. This option includes the Season Pass itself along with 10 Tier Skips.

Marvel Snap Season 1: New Atlantis Beach Club cards

Thus far, just one new card has been introduced in Marvel Snap throughout the Atlantis Beach Club season. WAVE launched alongside the new update, joining as the first new card since the Closed Beta went live.

WAVE costs 3 Energy, drops in with 3 Power, and On Reveal, ensures all cards next turn cost 4 Energy.

Advertisement

Read More: All Marvel Snap Locations

While there’s no guarantee of any further cards joining the mix this season, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here if plans change over the remaining weeks.

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Missions

As with every new season in Marvel Snap, unique Missions are available throughout the month to help you progress the Season Pass.

Ticking these off will be your best way to ensure you’re unlocking as many rewards as possible before the season winds down. Below is a full look at every Mission in the Atlantis Beach Club season.

Chapter Mission Reward Chapter 1 (Hang 10 with Wave) Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP Win a Location with only 1 Card 650 XP Play 6 Cost Cards 950 XP Complete Hard Daily Missions 800 XP Win all 3 Locations in a Match 650 XP Make your opponents Retreat 950 XP Win with a Snap 800 XP Play 1000 Power’s worth of cards 800 XP Chapter 2 TBA – June 14 TBA – June 14 Chapter 3 TBA – June 21 TBA – June 21 Chapter 4 TBA – June 28 TBA – June 28

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Rewards

From new Avatars to Gold and even Card Art Variants, a range of high-tier rewards are up for grabs in the Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass.

Advertisement

Progressing through the Season Pass is also one of the more effective methods of acquiring more Credits and thus, upgrading your all-important Collection Level.

Below is a complete breakdown of every reward available in the current Season Pass.

Tier Reward Tier 1 WAVE (New Card) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 15 WAVE Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 15 WAVE Boosters Tier 7 15 Boosters Tier 8 Card Art Variant Tier 9 15 WAVE Boosters Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 20 Namor Boosters Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 Namor (New Card) Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 20 Namor Boosters Tier 21 100 Credits Tier 22 15 Boosters Tier 23 20 Namor Boosters Tier 24 100 Credits Tier 25 Card Art Variant Tier 26 100 Credits Tier 27 15 WAVE Boosters Tier 28 200 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 15 Boosters Tier 31 New Card Back Tier 32 20 Cosmo Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 New Avatar Tier 35 100 Credits Tier 36 20 Cosmo Boosters Tier 37 200 Credits Tier 38 100 Gold Tier 39 15 Boosters Tier 40 Cosmo (New Card) Tier 41 20 Cosmo Boosters Tier 42 100 Credits Tier 43 15 Boosters Tier 44 20 WAVE Boosters Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 New Avatar Tier 47 New Card Back Tier 48 Card Art Variant Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 WAVE (Card Art Variant) Tier 51 50 Credits Tier 52 50 Credits Tier 53 50 Credits Tier 54 50 Credits Tier 55 50 Credits

So that’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap Season 1. Be sure to check back over the coming weeks as we’ll keep you updated here with all the last changes as the Atlantis Beach Club season rolls on.