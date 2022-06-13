 Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass rewards, new cards, more - Dexerto
Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass rewards, new cards, more

Published: 13/Jun/2022 9:00 Updated: 13/Jun/2022 6:58

by Brad Norton
Marvel Snap Season 1 Atlantis Beach Club cover art
Second Dinner / Marvel

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap Season 1 is now live as the Atlantis Beach Club takeover is in full swing throughout the month of June. From a full look at all Season Pass rewards to a breakdown of all the new cards, here’s everything you need to know.

For select players with access to the Closed Beta, Marvel Snap’s very first season is now active. Atlantis Beach Club is in focus for the month as a range of new content has been introduced alongside the first full-fledged Season Pass.

From all-new cards to a list of weekly Missions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. So if you’re jumping into the mobile title early, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 1.

Contents

Marvel Snap Atlantis Beach Club artwork
Second Dinner / Marvel
Atlantis Beach Club is the theme of Marvel Snap’s very first season in Closed Beta.

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club dates

Marvel Snap’s very first season, Atlantis Beach Club, launched on Thursday, June 9 and is set to conclude on Tuesday, July 5.

With the current Season Pass timer winding pinpointing an exact end date, we know for certain that the next season will roll over on July 5. 

However, given Marvel Snap is still in Closed Beta, it’s worth keeping in mind that unforeseen delays can always offset plans. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to date right here if any changes occur.

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club price

The Marvel Snap Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass can be accessed in three distinct ways. The first option is to simply progress through the Season Pass without paying a dime, unlocking all free rewards along the way.

If you’d prefer to claim the premium rewards for your efforts, the standard version of the Season Pass is available for $9.99.

Last but not least, if you’d rather fast-track your progression, the Season Pass+ bundle is also available for $14.99. This option includes the Season Pass itself along with 10 Tier Skips.

Marvel Snap Season 1 Pass
Second Dinner / Marvel
The Season Pass can take quite some time to progress if you’re not completing every Mission possible.

Marvel Snap Season 1: New Atlantis Beach Club cards

Thus far, just one new card has been introduced in Marvel Snap throughout the Atlantis Beach Club season. WAVE launched alongside the new update, joining as the first new card since the Closed Beta went live.

WAVE costs 3 Energy, drops in with 3 Power, and On Reveal, ensures all cards next turn cost 4 Energy.

While there’s no guarantee of any further cards joining the mix this season, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here if plans change over the remaining weeks.

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Missions

As with every new season in Marvel Snap, unique Missions are available throughout the month to help you progress the Season Pass. 

Ticking these off will be your best way to ensure you’re unlocking as many rewards as possible before the season winds down. Below is a full look at every Mission in the Atlantis Beach Club season.

Chapter Mission Reward
Chapter 1 (Hang 10 with Wave) Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP
Win a Location with only 1 Card 650 XP
Play 6 Cost Cards 950 XP
Complete Hard Daily Missions 800 XP
Win all 3 Locations in a Match 650 XP
Make your opponents Retreat 950 XP
Win with a Snap 800 XP
Play 1000 Power’s worth of cards 800 XP
Chapter 2 TBA – June 14 TBA – June 14
Chapter 3 TBA – June 21 TBA – June 21
Chapter 4 TBA – June 28 TBA – June 28

Marvel Snap Season 1: Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass Rewards

From new Avatars to Gold and even Card Art Variants, a range of high-tier rewards are up for grabs in the Atlantis Beach Club Season Pass. 

Marvel Snap Cards
Second Dinner / Marvel
Namor, WAVE, and Cosmo are the three cards featured in the very first Season Pass.

Progressing through the Season Pass is also one of the more effective methods of acquiring more Credits and thus, upgrading your all-important Collection Level.

Below is a complete breakdown of every reward available in the current Season Pass.

Tier Reward
Tier 1 WAVE (New Card)
Tier 2 100 Credits
Tier 3 15 WAVE Boosters
Tier 4 100 Gold
Tier 5 200 Credits
Tier 6 15 WAVE Boosters
Tier 7 15 Boosters
Tier 8 Card Art Variant
Tier 9 15 WAVE Boosters
Tier 10 100 Credits
Tier 11 100 Gold
Tier 12 New Avatar
Tier 13 200 Credits
Tier 14 20 Namor Boosters
Tier 15 100 Gold
Tier 16 15 Boosters
Tier 17 100 Credits
Tier 18 Namor (New Card)
Tier 19 100 Gold
Tier 20 20 Namor Boosters
Tier 21 100 Credits
Tier 22 15 Boosters
Tier 23 20 Namor Boosters
Tier 24 100 Credits
Tier 25 Card Art Variant
Tier 26 100 Credits
Tier 27 15 WAVE Boosters
Tier 28 200 Credits
Tier 29 100 Gold
Tier 30 15 Boosters
Tier 31 New Card Back
Tier 32 20 Cosmo Boosters
Tier 33 100 Gold
Tier 34 New Avatar
Tier 35 100 Credits
Tier 36 20 Cosmo Boosters
Tier 37 200 Credits
Tier 38 100 Gold
Tier 39 15 Boosters
Tier 40 Cosmo (New Card)
Tier 41 20 Cosmo Boosters
Tier 42 100 Credits
Tier 43 15 Boosters
Tier 44 20 WAVE Boosters
Tier 45 500 Credits
Tier 46 New Avatar
Tier 47 New Card Back
Tier 48 Card Art Variant
Tier 49 500 Gold
Tier 50 WAVE (Card Art Variant)
Tier 51 50 Credits
Tier 52 50 Credits
Tier 53 50 Credits
Tier 54 50 Credits
Tier 55 50 Credits

So that’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap Season 1. Be sure to check back over the coming weeks as we’ll keep you updated here with all the last changes as the Atlantis Beach Club season rolls on.

