Marvel Snap players demand changes to “abysmal” Collector’s Reserve rewards

Marvel Snap players are demanding the developers change how rewards work for the Collector’s Reserve on the Collection Level rewards track.

Marvel Snap has taken over the digital card battler genre in 2022 as a mobile game with hundreds of cards of iconic marvel heroes to build decks with.

In order to build a collection of cards, you’ll have to boost your Collection Level by upgrading your card art with boosters and credits. Along the Collection track, there will be goodies like card art variants, gold, and Collector’s Caches, which have either a card or currency like gold or credits.

Once you reach level 996, you’ll unlock Collector’s Reserve boxes, which can unlock cards and cosmetic items like avatars and titles. However, not all players believe the Reserve boxes are actually better than the Caches.

Marvel Snap players bash Collector Reserve rewards

Marvel Snap player winsing went viral for posting to the game’s subreddit that hit out at Reserve box rewards.

Although Collector’s Reserve boxes are harder to achieve, they actually have way less impactful rewards in the form of cosmetics. For the most dedicated players, they are all gunning to unlock cards in series 3 & 4.

Reserve boxes have a 25% chance for a card unlock, and Caches have a larger chance to get a new card with 50%. It seems that obtaining alternate cosmetics is hurting the chance to continue unlocking cards.

Players in the comment section largely agreed with the post. One Snap player said, “Buying your way through at this point is just as depressing since money only gets you this shit but faster. Card drop rate is abysmal.”

Another added, “To be honest, these boxes are generally just a let down if it’s not 400 credits or a new card. Hell getting gold is a let down as it just means 150 credits. I’ll care about very specific cosmetics that I’ll have to save gold on for the shop rotation most likely, when I get the full set first.

They concluded, “I want options to play the game not boring titles, avatars and pixel variants.”

Clearly, Marvel Snap players are hoping developer Second Dinner takes another look at the rewards granted from the Collector’s Reserve along the Collection Level track.