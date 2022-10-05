Marvel Snap October 4 update patch notes: Mister Negative nerfed again, Magik change, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Marvel Snap’s October 4 update introduced a number of new features like the Variant Rarity System and also sought to rebalance the meta once again with further nerfs to Mister Negative among other powerful cards.

Just two weeks removed from the last major balance pass, yet another Marvel Snap update has arrived to further shake things up ahead of the game’s full release on October 18. From a range of visual upgrades to added support for more than a dozen languages, much of the October 4 update is helping prepare for launch.

Though that’s not to say those enjoying early access in the Beta don’t still have plenty of new changes to wrap their heads around. Six cards and three Locations in total have been adjusted in the latest patch, as a number of meta-defining picks have been tweaked.

Below is a full rundown on everything in the October 4 update for Marvel Snap.

New Variant Rarity System

As previously teased in the latest development roadmap, a new art variant system has now been introduced in Marvel Snap. As a result, 75% of existing card art variants have been given a ‘Rare’ label. The remaining 25% fall into the ‘Super Rare’ category instead.

To support this shift, developers at Second Dinner have implemented 100+ new variants through the October patch, with 75+ Rare and 25+ Super Rare cards for players now available in game.

Those at the Rare tier will be available for 700 Gold, down from the previous 750 price tag. While those at Super Rare will now be priced at 1,200 Gold a piece.

Mister Negative nerfed once again

Just weeks after nerfing Mister Negative’s overall stats, the divisive card has once again been knocked down a peg. This time, a further two Power has been knocked off, making the card a 4 Cost -1 Power drop while still providing the stat flipping effect for all future cards played.

Furthermore, Magik, the popular 5 Cost 3 Power card capable of extending any game, has also been nerfed slightly. Now, Magik can no longer be played on turn 6. “Playing Magik to unexpectedly extend the game on the final turn is a very powerful and game-warping effect,” devs explained. “So we are adding this restriction to her in order to tone her down.

Four other cards were also tweaked to some degree in the latest update so be sure to check below for the full patch notes.

Marvel / Second Dinner Six cards have been adjusted in what could be Marvel Snap’s final patch before launch on October 18.

GENERAL

Inbox: We’ve added an “Inbox” tab within the News section where you can expect to find messages and upcoming rewards!

Welcome Bundle: Check out the Shop for a featured Welcome Bundle that includes a Captain America Variant Card, Captain America Variant Avatar, plus 700 Gold. (Welcome Bundle can only be purchased once!)

Default FPS is now 30fps – we think that 30fps offers a good balance between fluidity and battery life. If you’d like to change this, you can increase to 60fps in the Settings menu.

Variant Rarity System: 75% of existing variants are now labeled as Rare Variants and have had their cost reduced in the Daily Offers Shop from 750G to 700G. Other variants will become Super Rare and will now only be available in the Daily Offers shop for 1200G. We’ve added 75+ new Rare variants, and 25+ new Super Rare variants!

LOCALIZATION

Added text support for the following languages (selectable from the language drop-down in the Settings menu – in addition to English and Latin American Spanish): Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) French German Indonesian Italian Japanese Korean Portuguese (Brazilian) Spanish Thai

Added Voice Over support for the following languages (in addition to English and Spanish): Chinese French Japanese Korean



ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

Boosters are now color-coded to match their cards!

Many, many elements were polished, adjusted, and generally spruced up!

CARD UPDATES

● Bishop: [3/2] -> [3/1] Developer Comment: Bishop sees a lot of play in a variety of decks as a strong generalist card. We’re hoping that, by nerfing him a bit, other options will be more appealing for players to explore.

● Magik: [5/3] You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to Limbo. Developer Comment: Playing Magik to unexpectedly extend the game on the final turn is a very powerful and game-warping effect, so we are adding this restriction to her in order to tone her down.

● Mister Negative: [4/1] -> [4/-1] Developer Comment: We believe the Magik change will have a big impact on Mr. Negative, but we are also taking a bit more power away from him.

● Nakia: [3/1] On Reveal: Give the 2 leftmost cards in your hand +2 Power. Developer Comment: Nakia’s ability often feels too random to play around effectively. We’re having her buff the two leftmost cards in your hand so players can better plan their play around her.

● Ronan: [5/3] Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand. Developer Comment: Ronan’s ability is very powerful at higher values, so we are reeling his cap in a bit to prevent him from getting out of control.

● Goose: [2/2] Ongoing: Nobody can play 4, 5, or 6-Cost cards at this location.

● Text only updates: ○ Armin Zola ○ Ghost Rider ○ Captain marvel ○ Dracula ○ Hazmat ○ Ironheart

LOCATION UPDATES

Developer Comment: We have a number of updates to abilities that enact play restrictions to make them check the adjusted Cost of cards in hand rather than their original, base Cost. For example, if your Sentinel costs 4 due to Wave, you can play it at Crimson Cosmos. Crimson Cosmos: (OLD – 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1, 2, or 3 can’t be played here. Hellfire Club: (OLD – 1-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1 can’t be played here. The Big House: (OLD – 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 can’t be played here.



Bug Fixes