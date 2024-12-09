Marvel Rivals Wolverine guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Wolverine may be immortal, but he can quickly falter in Marvel Rivals if you don’t have a full understanding of how he works and how best to play him.

Marvel Rivals’ Wolverine is a Duelist character, meaning his job is to deal damage to the enemies and finish them off with ease. Naturally, this is perfect for Wolverine’s traditional fighting style, with him often focusing on eliminating enemies and doing it pretty effectively, thanks to his vicious adamantium claws.

However, in Marvel Rivals, dominating as this S-tier character isn’t easy, especially when you don’t know his abilities, weapons, ideal team comps, or how to play him best.

Wolverine stats in Marvel Rivals

Dexerto / Netease

Class: Duelist

Duelist Health: 300

300 Movement: 7m per second

Wolverine’s health and his class are his defining factors. This character can pack quite a punch and has the right amount of health to make him work well as both a tank and a DPS.

Combine this with his Duelist nature, and you’ve got the best of both worlds, providing you don’t have to deal with anyone from range.

Weapons

Wolverine’s weapon is, unsurprisingly, his Adamantium claws. These claws will only allow you to do one type of attack though, instead of the traditional two we see from other Duelists like Magik.

Nevertheless, his claws are impressive, quick, and get even stronger with his rage.

His Savage Claw stats can be found below:

Weapon Type Melee Distance 3.5m Damage 15 damage per strike Damage Percentage Deal damage equal to 1.5% of the target’s Max Health.

Deals an extra 0.045% damage for each point of Rage Attack Interval First three strikes: 0.27s

Fourth strike: 0.84s

Dexerto / Netease

Abilities

Along with his epic claws, Wolverine thrives thanks to his abilities, all of which serve to either knock back the enemy, heighten your damage, or even heal you.

Ability Details What it does Last Stand Damage: 50

Damage over time: 20 per second

Percental Damage: 10% of targets max health – 0.3% increase for each Rage point

Range: 8m radius

Knockdown: 1s Send enemies airborne and spiraling through the air before crashing down at the landing point Feral Leap Damage: 35

Knockdown: 0.75s



Berserk Duration: 4s

Berserk Damage: 6 per strike

Berserk Distance: 3.5m

Berserk attack Interval: 5.88 strikes per second

Cooldown: 12s Leap and snatch an enemy, smashing them into the ground and unleashing Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period. Undying Animal Duration: 5s

Damage boost: 50%

Cooldown: 16s Reduce incoming damage Vicious Rampage Damage: 15 damage

Speed: 44m per second

Max Distance: 7.5m

Range: 3m

Percental Damage: Equal to 1.5% of the target’s Max Health – 0.045% for each Rage point

Cooldown: 3s Dash and unleash a Claw Strike Regenerative Healing Factor

(Passive) Bonus Health: 150 – 300

Duration: 3s

Cooldown Reduction per KO: 10s

Cooldown: 90s Heal and gain Bonus Health, removing all debuffs.

After time, any remaining Bonus Health morphs into one-off heal Berserker Rage

(Passive) Max Rage: 100

Rage per Savage Claw Hit: 20

Rage per Feral Leap Snatch: 20

Rage per Berserk Claw Strike: 7

Rage per Last Stand Knockback: 25

Rage per hit taken: 3

Rage Gain from taking hit: 2 per second

Boosts the damage of Claw Strikes and Bonus Health from Regenerative Healing Factor. Metal Cannonball

(Team-Up Ability) Team up: Hulk

Max Waving Duration: 5s

Cooldown: 3s when not hurled / 15 after hurled Interact with Hulk to be lifted and thrown forward

How to play Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Wolverine doesn’t exactly thrive in his mobility, meaning you’ll need to utilize his high health and melee strengths in combat.

The best way to play Wolverine is to dive right into the center of combat, without worrying about being exposed, since he has his Regenerative Healing Factor passive to keep him alive.

Dexerto / Netease

Once in the heat of battle, keep the range close using Feral Leap when needed and tank damage to build your Rage up. Follow this up with Savage Claw strikes and Last Stand to finish off the enemy. Once they’re down, use Feral Leap again to get near the next enemy and continue that same method.

While he doesn’t have the best movement, the faster you take down an enemy, the quicker you can move on, making it a little harder to kill Wolverine off.

We suggest focusing Wolverine as a melee tank or secondary Duelist in terms of team composition.

Best team comp

In terms of the best team comp for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals, we recommend pairing him with the following characters:

The Punisher

Black Widow

Groot

Dr Strange

Rocket Racoon

Hulk

The Punisher

The Punisher is a fantastic Duelist on his own, but once you combine that with his smoke grenades, Wolverine gets the perfect opportunity to use his Last Stand or Feral Leap to snatch the unsuspecting enemy and take them down before anyone else sees.

Check out our Punisher guide for more details on the character.

Black Widow

Dexerto / Netease

Black Widow is a fantastic ranged character who works perfectly covering the melee fighter, Wolverine. Simply use her ranged attacks as cover for Wolverine, keeping a close eye for when his health starts to deplete a little too quickly and taking down any threats.

Check out our Black Widow guide for more details on the character.

Groot

Groot’s ability to create walls is the perfect way to keep Wolverine safe in the heat of battle. If you’re tactical, Groot can effectively create chokepoints to leave enemies vulnerable and helpless against Wolverine’s attacks. You could also block any enemies from reaching him when needed.

Check out our Groot guide for more details on the character.

Dr Strange

Dexerto / Netease

Dr Strange is a perfect teammate for Wolverine, providing some handy shields and helping close any gaps that could put Logan in danger. Just be sure to avoid any teamkilling, no matter how powerful it might be in Marvel Rivals.

Check out our Dr Strange guide for more details on the character.

Rocket Racoon

Wolverine has his own healing ability, but having a little more isn’t a bad thing, especially given his proximity to damage. So, having Rocket Racoon, who can combine ranged attacks with some healing and you have a recipe for survival on your side, and death on the enemy’s.

Check out our Rocket Racoon guide for more details on the character.

Hulk

Dexerto / Netease

Hulk is a fantastic combination thanks to Wolverine’s Team-Up ability. Sure, being thrown isn’t exactly ideal, but it eliminates the issue of his movement and allows you to get that damage somewhere else on the map, without putting yourself at risk.

Check out our Hulk guide for more details on the character.

Best counters

If you’re going up against a Wolverine and just can’t seem to take the character down, then you’ll want to choose the following counters:

Iron Man

Black Widow

Iron Man

Iron Man can fly, making Wolverine’s melee attacks practically impossible. So, to take him down, take to the skies and attack him from a distance. Sure, it’ll slowly chip away at his health, but given the cooldowns and exposed nature, you’ll be able to take him down soon enough.

Black Widow

Similar to Iron Man, players want to opt for anything that does ranged damage. Once you find yourself in melee with Wolverine, it won’t end well. So, choosing Black Widow will allow you to tackle the character from a distance. Fly above, avoid the claws, and take him down with little resistance.

So, that's all you need to know about Wolverine in Marvel Rivals.