Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Winter Soldier can be a complicated character to play in Marvel Rivals, so here’s everything you need to know about the duelist, including his abilities as well as some tips and tricks to help master the full kit.

Winter Solider is one of the trickier characters to master in Marvel Rivals, mainly because he focuses on aiming ability and marksmanship over more movement-based heroes such as Wolverine and Hulk.

As a Duelist similar to Namor, Winter Solider has a variety of unique abilities that all function differently from one another. While this makes the Winter Soldier hard when initially diving in, he provides excellent versatility in gameplay and can be effective in multiple scenarios once you get a hang of his kit.

While the full roster is stacked with dozens of powerful heroes and villains, if Winter Soldier is calling your name in the Duelist role, here’s how to get the most out of the iconic character in Marvel Rivals.

Winter Soldier weapons in Marvel Rivals

With a big focus on gunplay, Winter Soldier’s primary weapon is his Roterstern blaster. While limited in ammo, this gun can deal a big punch and help chip away at enemy health from a safe distance.

The Winter Soldier’s bionic arm serves as his secondary weapon, allowing you to latch on to enemies or throw them up in the air.

NetEase Games/Dexerto Winter Soldier requires a solid aim to be effective.

Weapons

Roterstern (primary)

A blaster that shoots out explosive rounds, damaging the target hit and enemies behind them.

Bionic Hook (secondary)

Charge up the Winter Solider’s Bionic arm to launch a hook toward foes, reeling in the first target hit and even enemies lurking just behind.

Winter Soldier abilities in Marvel Rivals

Winter Soldier’s biggest strength as a character in Marvel Rivals is his abilities. With five in his arsenal, much higher than most other heroes, mastering each is pivotal.

What’s more, these abilities range from damage-focused to passive, meaning you’re able to get yourself out of some sticky situations either by shooting your way out or healing yourself before meeting your demise.

NetEase Games/Dexerto Winter Soldier has plenty of abilities to use and master.

Abilities

Tainted Voltage

Charge up to hit enemies with a powerful electrical punch using the Winter Soldier’s bionic arm, dealing damage to enemies within range while also slowing them down.

Trooper’s Fist

Dash forward to seize enemies, knocking any foes in your path enemies airborne at the end of the dash and ripe for the picking.

Ceaseless Charge (Passive)

Roterstern reloads automatically and grants the Winter Soldier bonus health while using his bionic arm.

Ultimate

Kraken Impact

Leap up into the air and dash forward to trigger Winter Soldier’s Ultimate, wherein he slams into the ground with his bionic arm and damages enemies in the surrounding area.

Marked enemies will die instantly if their health drops too low, which also helps recharge the bionic arm quickly for another Kraken Impact.

Team-up Ability

Infinite Grit (Passive)

Rocket Racoon throws an Ammo Overload Device towards the target. When Winter Solider enters the device range, he receives an Infinite Ammo buff and Faster Firing.

Tips to play Winter Solider in Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games/Dexerto Winter Soldier has a steep learning curve but is a great hero in Marvel Rivals.

With five different abilities on top of his main weapons, Winter Soldier has a lot going on in Marvel Rivals.

Thankfully, the balance between his passive abilities and damaged-based moves means you can develop a pretty natural flow with the character. It may take you a few matches to get your rhythm but don’t give up.

Given that Winter Soldier has no movement abilities, it’s recommended that you have experience with third-person shooter games when using the character, as aiming is key. Winter Solider operates at his best from mid to long-range.

If you find yourself stuck in a battle, the Kraken Impact Ultimate is the perfect move to help clear out foes who are low in health and minimize taking heavy damage. Tainted Voltage is also handy when trying to flee, as it’ll slow enemies down.

When engaging in a shootout, using Winter Soldier’s passive will ensure you get extra hits while also boosting your health to reduce the risk of a close-range hero coming in and taking you out.

Finally, remember the Winter Soldier’s Infinite Grit team-up ability. It is one of the best team-up moves in the game and, when used correctly, can be deadly. It helps to clear out multiple foes and completely unload bullets into tanks such as the Hulk and Thor.

That’s all you need to know about Winter Solider in Marvel Rivals. For more on the massively popular game, check out our full tier-list ranking every hero as well as the game’s player count.