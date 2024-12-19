Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration update patch notes: Jeff the Land Shark mode, new skins & hero fixes

Ahead of the start of the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event, a new update has rolled out to bring new skins and a ton of hero bug fixes.

The first major Marvel Rivals event is almost here, as Winter Celebration brings the festive spirit to the new hero shooter. Fans can expect plenty of wintery skins, including a new frosty Venom outfit, as well as the 5v5 mode starring Jeff the Land Shark.

Now, the December 19 update has arrived to lay the groundwork for the event and fix some ongoing issues. Here are the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration update patch notes.

Since Marvel Rivals launched at the start of December, many heroes have been suffering from bugs. With the December 19 patch, the devs have looked to address some of the most severe, with nine different characters receiving fixes:

Doctor Strange

Winter Soldier

Jeff the Land Shark

Hulk

Hela

Rocket Raccoon

Star-Lord

Punisher

Venom

A bug has also been fixed where two of the same character could appear in the same match, removing the risk of doubling up.

NetEase Games

Check out the full patch notes for the Marvel Rival Winter Celebration update below, as shared by the devs:

Dive into the frosty festivities and discover a treasure trove of exciting features. Join the fun and earn the Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin series costume rewards completely for FREE!

Event Duration: 2024/12/20 07:00:00 ~ 2025/01/09 15:59:59 (UTC+0)

New Mode—Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

Winter? Snow? It’s Jeff!

This lovable little rascal is ready to spread joy in his festive gear! In this delightful new mode, take control of Jeff the Land Shark and spray snowflakes to transform the garden of Yggsgard: Royal Palace into a winter wonderland.

NetEase Games

Commemorative Gallery Card—Season’s Beatings!

During the Winter Celebration, complete missions to earn Golden and Silver Frost! Use these precious rewards to unlock and upgrade a dazzling array of greeting card decorations. Craft a personalized winter greeting card that captures your unique style and serves as a memento of this unforgettable celebration!

New Costumes—Winter Holiday Series

To celebrate the season, we’re unleashing an exciting Winter Holiday themed costume series for these beloved heroes:

1. Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin (Free to obtain during the ‘Winter Celebration’ event)

2. Groot – Holiday Happiness (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/20 to 2025/01/10 UTC+0)

3. Rocket Raccoon – Wild Winter (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/20 to 2025/01/10 UTC+0)

4. Venom – Snow Symbiote (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/27 to 2025/01/17 UTC+0)

5. Magik – Frozen Demon (Limited-time store release: 2024/12/27 to 2025/01/17 UTC+0)

Among these festive offerings, Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin is up for grabs at no cost during the event, while the other costumes will be available for purchase in the store.

Additionally, the Captain America ‘Galactic Talon’ bundle and the Hawkeye ‘Galactic Fangs’ bundle will be removed from the store on December 27th (UTC+0).

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

1. Double-Elimination Tournament Display: Fixed an issue where the round display was as twisted as Loki’s schemes. Now, it’s crystal clear!

2. Tournament Exit Glitch: No more leaving the faction after a tournament and hitting a white screen of doom! We’ve fixed that pesky issue.

3. Historical Faction Access: After a tournament ends, disbanding top factions won’t let you peek into the historical faction interface from the Legends Born leaderboard anymore. Fixed it faster than Quicksilver!

4. Faction Exit Scheduling: Exiting a faction post-tournament no longer messes with your scheduling info. All sorted!

5. Squirrel Girl Achievement: Enemies defeated by Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami that get KO’d two seconds after being released now count towards the achievement!

6. Network Stability: Under poor network conditions, the map loading issue has been partially resolved! We’re on the case, ensuring you don’t get kicked offline due to connectivity issues. (There are many reasons that could cause this situation, and we have currently fixed part of the issues. We will continue to analyze and address other potential causes in the future.)

Maps and Gameplay

1. Collision Issues: Some maps had characters stuck in edge positions like they were caught in a web. We’re monitoring this and will deploy fixes faster than Spider-Man can swing through the city!

2. Convoy Mission Performance: We’ve corrected an issue with abnormal vehicle performance during special convoy missions. All vehicles should now run as smoothly as a Quinjet!

Hero Bug Fixes

Doctor Strange’s Portal Power: No more teammates charging Doctor Strange’s ultimate ability through portals. Also, the portal terrain KOs are back in action! Winter Soldier Speed: After using his ultimate, the Winter Soldier’s movement speed issues upon respawn have been fixed. He’s back to full combat readiness! Rocket Raccoon’s Jet Packs: Fixed the issue preventing Rocket’s beacon-generated rocket jet packs from being picked up. They’re now ready for action! Venom’s Emote: The “Cyan Clash” emote’s texture has been corrected. No more blue-black tentacles looking like they belong in a horror movie! Star-Lord’s Low Gravity Glitch: Star-Lord’s unexpected shaking when using Shift while holding Space in low gravity zones has been fixed. Now he’ll rise with style! Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate: No more premature ends to Jeff’s ultimate after swallowing a target. He’s now living the ultimate life longer! Terrain Deaths with Jeff: Fixed an issue where Jeff’s ultimate would cause terrain KOs and occasionally lead to invisibility. He’s back in a visible form! Hulk and Hela Ultimate Countdown: The countdown for Hulk and Hela’s ultimate transformations is now properly managed. No transformations will go amiss! Hela’s Wind-up Fix: Hela’s ultimate can no longer be interrupted prematurely. She’s ready to unleash her full power! Punisher’s Ultimate Damage: Fixed the occasional damage issue with Punisher’s ultimate caused by intense fluctuations in network conditions. His firepower will be felt! Duplicate Characters: The clone saga is over! Fixed the issue where two identical characters might appear in some special cases.

Console

1. Memory Mastery: We’ve taken our optimization powers to the next level, ensuring that console memory management is smoother than Star-Lord’s dance moves. Say goodbye to crashes caused by insufficient memory and hello to uninterrupted gameplay!

For more on Marvel Rivals, be sure to check out how to turn off mouse acceleration as well as our tier list of the meta heroes.