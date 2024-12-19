Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway: Rewards, dates & eligible streamers

Marvel Rivals is holding a Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway to celebrate the holidays, and all you have to do is play on a specific day with some streamers to claim them.

You’ve had enough time to pick your favorite heroes from the Marvel Rivals roster. Maybe you’ve settled for the healer Luna Snow, or perhaps wreaking havoc as Hulk is more your style. Regardless of who you main, you can get a freebie from NetEase these holidays.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway in Marvel Rivals.

When is the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway?

You can participate in the giveaway by joining streamers from December 20 to December 22. Here’s the full schedule:

December 20, 2024 – 3 PM to 4 PM PST

– 3 PM to 4 PM PST December 21, 2024 – 1 PM to 2 PM PST

– 1 PM to 2 PM PST December 22, 2024 – 1 PM to 2 PM PST

How to get free skins from the Winter giveaway

To participate in the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway, log into Marvel Rivals during the event and join a Quick Match. If you match with one of the officially invited streamers listed below, you’ll get a special costume for a hero as a reward.

That said, you won’t receive it right away. After the event, check your mailbox and fill out the questionnaire sent by NetEase before December 29 at 11 PM PST. Then, you’ll get a chance to pick your favorite costume.

Eligible Streamers

Date Time (PST) Twitch Channel In-game Name Dec 20 3-4 PM @Emiru eggrat Dec 20 3-4 PM @Tim The Tatman timthefatman Dec 21 1-2 PM @Emongg emongg Dec 21 1-2 PM @Flats Flatsow Dec 21 1-2 PM @mL7support mL7 Dec 22 1-2 PM @bogur bogur47 Dec 22 1-2 PM @Necros Necros

Giveaway Rewards

By participating in the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway in Marvel Rivals, you can get outfits for the game’s heroes. Here’s a full list:











Adam Warlock : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Black Panther : Bast’s Chosen

: Bast’s Chosen Black Widow : White Suit

: White Suit Iron Fist : Sword Master

: Sword Master Hulk : Green Scar

: Green Scar Iron Man : Superior Iron Man

: Superior Iron Man Jeff : Incognito Dolphin

: Incognito Dolphin Loki : Loki Season 2

: Loki Season 2 Luna Snow : Shining Star

: Shining Star Magik : Eldritch Armor

: Eldritch Armor Magneto : Master of Magnetism

: Master of Magnetism Mantis : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mister Knight : Mr. Knight

: Mr. Knight Namor : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Peni Parker : Ven#M

: Ven#M Psylocke : Vengeance

: Vengeance Rocket Raccoon : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Scarlet Witch : Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spider-Man : Bag-Man Beyond

: Bag-Man Beyond Squirrel Girl : Urban Hunter

: Urban Hunter Star-Lord : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Captain America : Cloak & Dagger

: Cloak & Dagger Doctor Strange : Captain Gladiator

: Captain Gladiator Growth & Decay : Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

: Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Groot : Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hawkeye : Freefall

: Freefall Hela : Goddess of Death

: Goddess of Death Storm : Mohawk Rock

: Mohawk Rock The Punisher : Punisher 2099

: Punisher 2099 Thor : Herald of Thunder

: Herald of Thunder Wolverine : Deadpool & Wolverine

: Deadpool & Wolverine Venom : Space Knight

: Space Knight Winter Soldier: Revolution

That’s everything you need to know about the giveaway. In case you’ve missed it, fans are particularly hung up on Venom’s winter outfit – and not for the reasons you’d expect.