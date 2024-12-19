Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway: Rewards, dates & eligible streamers

Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway: Rewards, dates & eligible streamersNetEase
Marvel Rivals is holding a Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway to celebrate the holidays, and all you have to do is play on a specific day with some streamers to claim them.
You’ve had enough time to pick your favorite heroes from the Marvel Rivals roster. Maybe you’ve settled for the healer Luna Snow, or perhaps wreaking havoc as Hulk is more your style. Regardless of who you main, you can get a freebie from NetEase these holidays.
In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway in Marvel Rivals.
When is the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway?
You can participate in the giveaway by joining streamers from December 20 to December 22. Here’s the full schedule:
- December 20, 2024 – 3 PM to 4 PM PST
- December 21, 2024 – 1 PM to 2 PM PST
- December 22, 2024 – 1 PM to 2 PM PST
How to get free skins from the Winter giveaway
To participate in the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway, log into Marvel Rivals during the event and join a Quick Match. If you match with one of the officially invited streamers listed below, you’ll get a special costume for a hero as a reward.
That said, you won’t receive it right away. After the event, check your mailbox and fill out the questionnaire sent by NetEase before December 29 at 11 PM PST. Then, you’ll get a chance to pick your favorite costume.
Eligible Streamers
|Date
|Time (PST)
|Twitch Channel
|In-game Name
|Dec 20
|3-4 PM
|@Emiru
|eggrat
|Dec 20
|3-4 PM
|@Tim The Tatman
|timthefatman
|Dec 21
|1-2 PM
|@Emongg
|emongg
|Dec 21
|1-2 PM
|@Flats
|Flatsow
|Dec 21
|1-2 PM
|@mL7support
|mL7
|Dec 22
|1-2 PM
|@bogur
|bogur47
|Dec 22
|1-2 PM
|@Necros
|Necros
Giveaway Rewards
By participating in the Winter Celebration Streamer Giveaway in Marvel Rivals, you can get outfits for the game’s heroes. Here’s a full list:
- Adam Warlock: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Black Panther: Bast’s Chosen
- Black Widow: White Suit
- Iron Fist: Sword Master
- Hulk: Green Scar
- Iron Man: Superior Iron Man
- Jeff: Incognito Dolphin
- Loki: Loki Season 2
- Luna Snow: Shining Star
- Magik: Eldritch Armor
- Magneto: Master of Magnetism
- Mantis: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mister Knight: Mr. Knight
- Namor: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Peni Parker: Ven#M
- Psylocke: Vengeance
- Rocket Raccoon: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Scarlet Witch: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Spider-Man: Bag-Man Beyond
- Squirrel Girl: Urban Hunter
- Star-Lord: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Captain America: Cloak & Dagger
- Doctor Strange: Captain Gladiator
- Growth & Decay: Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy
- Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Hawkeye: Freefall
- Hela: Goddess of Death
- Storm: Mohawk Rock
- The Punisher: Punisher 2099
- Thor: Herald of Thunder
- Wolverine: Deadpool & Wolverine
- Venom: Space Knight
- Winter Soldier: Revolution
That’s everything you need to know about the giveaway. In case you’ve missed it, fans are particularly hung up on Venom’s winter outfit – and not for the reasons you’d expect.