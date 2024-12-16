Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration: Dates, new game mode, holiday skins, more

A Winter Celebration event is coming to Marvel Rivals, including a new 5v5 game mode, themed character skins, and a free Jeff costume.

Marvel Rivals’ first holiday event is already fast approaching, and the developers at NetEase Games have something extra special planned for fans of Jeff the Land Shark.

Dubbed Winter Celebration, the upcoming event will introduce a limited-time game mode, alongside several new costumes for characters such as Groot, Venom, and Rocket Raccoon.

Here is what the community can expect from the holiday-themed festivities.

The official Marvel Rivals Twitter/X account has confirmed that its winter event will kick off on Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 PM PST and last until Thursday, January 9.

New mode in Marvel Rivals’ winter event

During the Winter Celebration, players can participate in a new mode called Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival. This 5v5 experience will pit users against each other as they try to decorate the Yggsgard location.

The trailer below showcases the chaos players should come to expect from Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival.

Themed character skins for the Winter Celebration

A new set of festive skins will become available when Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration goes live. Groot, Jeff the Land Shark, Magik, Rocket Raccoon, and Venom will all receive new looks.

Groot’s design depicts him as a Christmas tree of sorts with a Santa beard. Jeff’s outfit puts him in goggles and ear muffs. Magik looks like she’s ready for a ski trip. And Rocket similarly wears ski-like attire, while Venom is decked out in ice.

Marvel Games Groot’s holiday-themed costume for Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration

Notably, all players who participate in the forthcoming event will gain access to Jeff’s holiday costume for free.

Plus, users can look forward to a “special winter greeting card” packed with gifts from the lovable Land Shark.

For more on Marvel Rivals, read up on the best counters for all characters and our ranking for the best skins, so far.