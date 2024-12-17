Marvel Rivals players are thirsting over “caked up” Venom skin in winter event

The “caked-up” Venom skin, which will launch alongside Marvel Rivals’ winter event, has fans thirsting for the holiday-themed Eddie Brock.

Marvel Rivals will host its first seasonal event – Winter Celebration – starting December 20. Players who dive into the festivities can expect a new 4v4 Splatoon-like game mode and several holiday skins for characters such as Jeff the Land Shark and Groot.

But amid all the talk about how adorable Jeff looks in his winter gear, fans have especially extended their gratitude to developers for the design of Venom’s costume.

The symbiote’s body is comprised of carefully sculpted ice in the Winter Celebration, with his backside receiving special attention. And Marvel Rivals shamelessly acknowledges as much, given the shots of Venom in the event trailer.

Marvel Rivals fans fawn over winter event’s “Venom cake” skin

One user in the Marvel Rivals subreddit popped in to share details about the new game mode, Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival. They probably didn’t anticipate their fellow players taking the conversation in a completely different direction, though.

“I love the promo pic that’s just Venom’s a** cheeks,” reads the thread’s most upvoted reply. Another user responded with the following comment, “They know what the fandom really wants.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, someone joked that Venom’s “now more caked up than a bakery.”

Reddit isn’t the only place where Marvel Rivals fans feel comfortable expressing their delight about Venom’s new winter skin, either.

Players on Twitter/X have also chimed in, with many pointing out that this feels like the 19 inches of Venom trend all over again.

“Venom is caked tf up,” another user said in a tweet. And, of course, some couldn’t help pointing out how “thick” he looks now.

This is far from the first time that a Marvel Rivals design has captured the… imaginations of players. Squirrel Girl has her fair share of admirers, too.