Marvel Rivals unveils Adam Warlock as new support hero

Adam Warlock will be joining Marvel Rivals as a strategist who can resurrect his teammates and even himself, as showcased in a gameplay trailer.

Marvel Rivals has been building hype for its upcoming Closed Beta by showcasing exclusive skins and a peek at some of the new heroes in the roster. While it has previously been revealed that Adam Warlock will be available in the next beta, we finally have a closer look at what the hero is capable of on the battlefield, as showcased in a gameplay reveal.

As a Strategist, Adam Warlock is essentially classified as a support. Though make no mistake, while his kit allows him to heal allies and self-heal, he’s also capable of dishing out damage to help the team.

The main highlight of this hero, however, is that he can resurrect fallen teammates in the middle of the fight. Veteran Overwatch players surely would be reminded of the old Mercy in Overwatch 1, before she ultimately got reworked.

But there’s a catch. The way this works is that Adam Warlock can revive teammates within a certain area – think of it like an AoE-based resurrection.

Teammates who get revived will be brought back to the fight with lower health and what seems like a short period of invincibility.

Aside from reviving teammates, the trailer also showed that Adam Warlock is essentially capable of reviving himself. Upon death, Adam Warlock was seen turning somewhat invincible before transforming into a cocoon and being back in the fight.

During the time he was invincible, Adam Warlock could float and reposition himself, allowing you to choose where you’d like to be revived.

It’ll be interesting to see how Adam Warlock’s mechanics work with other heroes in the game. With the Closed Beta fast approaching, players looking to test him out and get an exclusive reward will need to secure their code first.