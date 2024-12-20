A new Marvel Rivals leak has revealed that Ultron is set to join the lineup of playable heroes, as well as all of his weapons and abilities.

There 33 different characters to choose from in Marvel Rivals during Season 0, and NetEase have promised that the roster will only grow in the months ahead. Now, leaks have revealed that the Age of Ultron is nearly upon us.

So, here’s everything we know about Ultron in Marvel Rivals so far, including his abilities.

Do we know when Ultron is coming to Marvel Rivals?

Ultron will be added to Marvel Rivals in Season 1, based on a leak from ‘RivalsLeaks,’ who correctly revealed various characters and skins in the past. There is currently no official date for the Season 1 update, but based on dev comments about Season 0 lasting “around a month,” it’s expected around January 6 at the earliest.

The leaker didn’t say whether the new character will arrive as soon as Season 1 launches or later in the season, but either way, fans don’t have too long to wait before the villain takes to the battlefield.

Ultron leaked weapons

According to the leak, Ultron will be a Strategist focused on healing his teammates, but also with a powerful primary weapon capable of dealing damage. Luckily, he shouldn’t be too tough to master, as the image posted reveals he has a two-star difficulty rating out of five.

Check out a full breakdown of his weapon and abilities below:

Weapon

Encephalo-Ray

Unleash a burning energy beam

Leaked abilities

Ultron’s abilities allow him to heal teammates without needing to follow them around, allowing him to move around the battlefield while still keeping his allies alive. This could make him one of the most versatile healers in Marvel Rivals when he finally arrives.

Passive

Algorithm Correction

Hold Space/X/A to fall slowly

Abilities

Dynamic Flight

Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode

Imperative: Patch

Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally

Imperative: Firewall

Summon drones to grant bonus health to allies within range, centered on himself and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch

Ultimate

Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies or healing allies

Who is Ultron in Marvel Rivals?

Ultron was first introduced as a villain in The Avengers #55 back in 1968, and was created by Hank Pym (Ant-Man). He’s a self-aware robot who quickly develops a god complex, as well as a grudge against his creator, and quickly tries to destroy humanity in a misguided attempt to save it.

He’s gone on to appear in multiple comic runs, TV shows, and video games, but most fans will known him as the main antagonist of 2015’s Avenger: Age of Ultron. Here, he was voiced by James Spader and his origin story was tweaked slightly to make him a creation of Tony Stark (Iron Man) instead of Hank Pym.

After being created and subsequently learning of humanity’s bloody history, he tries to wipe it out by turning the capital city of Sokovia into a makeshift meteor that’s going to crash into the Earth. You know, standard comic-book stuff.

For more on Marvel Rivals, be sure to check out our tier list of the best characters in the game, as well as the best skins currently available.