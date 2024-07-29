Marvel Rivals Thor guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta has seen the sudden release of Thor into the roster just a day after its announcement, so here is everything you need to know about the Asgardian god in-game.

During San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Marvel Rivals was going to receive three more characters after Venom and Adam Warlock’s arrival in the Closed Beta: Doctor Doom, Jeff The Land Shark, and Thor.

In a surprise move, the devs added Thor and Jeff in the Closed Beta, now making it 23 characters in the increasingly jam-packed roster list.

So before you dive into Marvel Rivals to try out the new characters, here is all you need to know about Thor’s abilities and some tips to play him.

Thor weapons in Marvel Rivals

Unsurprisingly, Thor’s weapon is his legendary Mjolnir. He drops into battle with a basic primary attack and a secondary attack which is his ranged ability.

Mjolnir Bash

Wield Mjolnir to strike enemies. When Awakened, Thor can launch lightning arc waves to deal damage

Hammer Throw

Throw Mjolnir forwards that then returns

Thor abilities in Marvel Rivals

Thor’s kit is all about getting up close and managing your resources, as Thor’s cooldowns are mostly dependent on his Thorforce, rather than the typical timer.

To build up Thorforce, you’ll also have to play quite close to the enemy, which should give you a good idea of what his playstyle is like, which is not for those who like to play from afar.

Passive

Thorforce

After using any ability, casting Mjolnir Bash grants one point of Thorforce

Abilities

Storm Surge

Hold to spin Mjolnir before dashing forward and knocking back enemies

Lightning Realm

Summon lightning to restore Thorforce based on the number of hit enemies

Awakening Rune

Consume Thorforce to enter the Awakened State, granting bonus health and enhancing Mjolnir Bash

Ultimate

God of Thunder

Soar upwards and smite the ground after charging for a duration, inflicting damage on enemies within range

NetEase When using God of Thunder, you will free-fly in the air before smiting the ground below you

Tips to play Thor in Marvel Rivals

The name of the game is to play up close and personal against your enemies when you’re playing Thor.

Because of how integral it is to constantly build up Thorforce, you’ll need to be in close proximity to your enemies to build it up fast. The reason you’ll want to build Thorforce is so you can use Awakening Rune consistently.

Whenever you’re in a team fight or engaging an enemy, you’ll want to use Awakening Rune as not only are you tankier, but you’ll be able to dish a lot of damage to enemies and have ranged attacks.

It should be noted that to build Thorforce you’ll need to use an ability and hit an opponent with your primary attack which of course needs you to play up close up. But if you are managing your resources right with Lightning Realm, it shouldn’t be too hard to always have enough Thorforce to use Awakening Rune.

His Ult, God of Thunder, is a great ability to use when you’re about to die as you’ll fly into the air to dodge damage. It also is a great tool to engage enemies with, being able to position yourself into an enemy backline.

Naturally, because of how close to the enemy you’ll be, it’s best to always be aware of your teammate’s position and your line of sight to them. If you are stuck in a tricky position, you can use Storm Surge to try to get out.

