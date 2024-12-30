Marvel Rivals leak reveals another magic character will join the roster

According to a new Marvel Rivals leak, the villain known as The Hood will eventually join the growing roster of playable characters.

Marvel Rivals launched with 33 playable characters, each one catering to different styles of play. In the weeks since then, leaks and rumors have prematurely revealed how else NetEase Games plans to expand upon its current offerings.

Ultron will reportedly enter the fray during a Season 1 update, for example. Another leak points to Marvel’s first superhero, Human Torch, arriving around the same time.

Now there’s reason to believe that Ultron won’t be the only villain making his way to Marvel Rivals in the not-too-distant future.

A leaker claims The Hood is headed to Marvel Rivals

Leaker X0XLEAK has alleged that Marvel villain Parker Robbins, alias The Hood, is coming to the popular hero shooter. He’ll wield duel guns and possess the power to morph into his demon form.

The Hood’s other abilities will include Dual Gun Overheat Cooling, Clone Projection, Clone Range Control, Clone Detonation, Shield, and Shield health management.

Notably, the leak makes no mention of other facets like the character’s potential team-up abilities or difficulty ranking.

Marvel Comics The Hood’s demon form

Demonic spirit powers and a healing factor mean that if The Hood does join Marvel Rivals, he will serve as but another magic user alongside the likes of Scarlet Witch and Magik.

The source material depicts Parker Robbins as a petty thief desperate to help pay for his ailing mother’s medical needs.

A tip about some valuable goods leads Parker to a warehouse where a chance encounter with a demon results in him escaping the area with the creature’s magical boots and cloak in tow.

In the current comics continuity, The Hood has been cast as the new Ghost Rider. However, nothing in the leak suggests he’ll similarly become the Spirit of Vengeance’s host in Marvel Rivals.