Marvel Rivals teases iconic hero to be added with Psylocke reveal

As teased in the newly released Psylocke character trailer, an iconic Marvel hero is set to join the Rivals roster. Here’s all we know about the reveal.

Marvel Rivals has released another clip for its newly announced character Psylocke, who joins the enormous roster as an interdimensional warrior with teleportation and invisibility skills. The teaser then depicts her psionic energy, Sai, which generates a variety of weaponry and assists her in navigating the world of Rivals.

Article continues after ad

Psylocke was one of the most anticipated characters among Alpha and Beta playtesters due to her iconic Pink Butterflies and her fame in classic games such as Marvel vs Capcom 2.

Now that NetEase has revealed she’ll be joining the roster as a Duelist at launch, the trailer concludes with a hint for another iconic character who will join Psylocke.

Towards the end, you’ll observe a wings-like shadow in front of a full moon, implying that the hero is indeed Moon Knight, who is known to be cursed with the powers of the Egyptian God of Vengeance Khonshu.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The shadow represents the hero’s cape, which he unleashes while gliding down in his full suit. While NetEase did not explicitly state that it was Moon Knight, the imagery led fans to believe such and increased their excitement.

One such fan said: “My goat. Goodbye, Overwatch this is farewell.” Another wrote: “Moon Knight is gonna be so much fun.” A third fan chimed in: “I will do anything to play as Moon Knight in this game.”

Article continues after ad

The hype around Moon Knight can be credited to the hit 2022 Disney+ miniseries of the same name which showed the origins of the character and how Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector slipped into multiple personalities throughout the show.

Since the moveset and abilities for Moon Knight were already leaked during the Closed Alpha, thanks to data miners, players are hoping to get those in the game and position the hero as a strong character into Rivals’ already stacked roster.

Article continues after ad