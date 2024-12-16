Marvel Rivals Supports are sick of getting abused by “whining” teammates

Marvel Rivals support players are sick of having to heal their whole team and DPS users are “whining” about it constantly.

Marvel Rivals has already taken the gaming world by storm despite only just released. The new hero-shooter title is amassing a huge player count thanks to its massive roster of Marvel characters and dynamic gameplay.

While it has been largely praised by critics and gamers alike, the free-to-play shooter is not without fault. One of the biggest talking points about the new game is its lack of role-locking.

Overwatch 2 implemented a system to ensure each team is balanced with different types of characters. Marvel Rivals devs NetEase Games are holding firm against introducing a similar system, wanting to ensure that players have ownership over which heroes they select.

Consequently, players are growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of players opting to jump in to support heroes, those who do reveal online that they are consistently being abused and pestered by their DPS teammates to heal them.

Marvel Rivals support players slam teammates for “blaming” losses on them

One player posted on Reddit, “Like seriously, you’re not the only member of the team and I don’t know… maybe switch from DPS to tank or support?”

They then added that they were the only “support at the time this guy started to whine about heals.”

This post then spawned hundreds of comments, many of which included other support players sharing their own negative experience with DPS mains “abusing” them for not healing enough despite ending games with over 10,000 healing.

In a different Reddit thread, one player revealed that even after “having thousands of heals after just one round”, their teammates still reported them for not doing enough.

“It’s always the DPS instalock that runs into a 1v4 and blames the healers,” wrote another Reddit user.

One of the biggest frustrations support players have been citing is how those who do play DPS are going “out of their way” to use health packs or other means to heal and as a result, blaming their teammates.

“I’ve seen so many duelists not using health packs, it’s wild. Sometimes they were right there next to them and yet they wait until I babysit them back to life, distracting me from my frontline that is in active need of healing,” added another Reddit user.

The same problems are being shared on other social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

“I don’t want to hear “support is easy” when you have 300 hours in damage and are complaining about not getting healed,” proclaimed one X user.

Others likened playing support in the game as a “9-to-5 but nobody else wants to play the role in comp.”

Given this has become an increasingly bigger problem within the community, there’s always a possibility that devs could make some changes in the coming months to combat this ongoing problem.

Whether that’s through introducing incentives for picking support or a role lock system is still unknown, however.