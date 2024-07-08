Marvel Rivals Star Lord guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals’ closed beta is about to start, so here is everything you need to know about the Duelist, Star Lord.

Despite his simplistic kit, players are already realizing Star Lord’s potential as one of the best flankers in the game, as he comes with a highly mobile kit and the ability to constantly harass the enemy’s backline.

So, here is everything you need to know about Star Lord, his abilities, and some tips on how to best play him.

Star Lord weapons in Marvel Rivals

Star Lord’s weapon is the simple Element Guns, which has a high rate of fire and fast reload time.

Weapon

Element Guns

Shoot enemies with dual Element Guns

Star Lord abilities in Marvel Rivals

The name of the game with Star Lord’s abilities is pestering the enemy backline until they eventually make a mistake.

To achieve that goal, his kit is filled with movement abilities to help you get into their backline, kill an enemy (or just take them out of a team fight), and then quickly remove you.

Abilities

Rocket Propulsion

Boost and soar forward

Blaster Barrage

Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range

Stellar Shift

Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload

Ultimate

Galactic Legend

Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight

NetEase Star Lord can pester the enemy into making a mistake using a range of abilities.

Tips to play Star Lord in Marvel Rivals

As you can tell, Star Lord’s kit is very barebones, especially in comparison to the large ability list of fellow Duelists such as Scarlet Witch and Hela. However, since it’s so simplistic, Star Lord is a relatively easy character to pick up, though albiet quite a hard one to master.

Star Lord excels when he is flanking, so make sure you’re always in the enemy’s backline hunting for your next target. His abilities allow you to pinpoint a weak healer in the enemy team, quickly kill them, and get out.

Additionally, he is great when stuck in a sticky situation, being able to get out of a team fight or dive easily.

Element Guns, his primary weapon, may be one of – if not the best – weapons in the game, as you can take down a 300 HP target in one clip if all your shots are aimed at the enemy’s head.

His ultimate, Galactic Legend, quite literally gives you aim bot while flying. This means it’s best to use it when kicking off a big team fight, as it is a fantastic engagement ult to either take out a few opponents or create a lot of space.

However, it should be noted that Star Lord is quite high in APM, which means his skill ceiling can be difficult to attain. You’ll need to aim well while moving around a lot, but if you can get the hang of it, he’ll be one of the better Duelists in that game.