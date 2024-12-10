Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Squirrel Girl is a one-star difficulty Duelist in Marvel Rivals that can stun and deal a ton of damage. Here’s how to play her effectively.

If there’s one character that stood out upon Marvel Rivals’ launch, that would be Squirrel Girl, which had many players praising her “amazing” design. Don’t be fooled by her bubbly personality, though, as this Duelist character can actually hit like a truck if you know how to play her right.

She also comes with some mobility and an adorable yet devastating ultimate that can turn the tide of the fight. And as a one-star difficulty character, she’s definitely a Duelist that’s worth trying out if you want to broaden your hero pool or simply want to fill the team’s composition.

So, here’s how you can play Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals, along with her abilities, ultimate, and how to utilize all of them effectively.

Squirrel Girl’s weapon

netease / dexerto Squirrel Girl shoots acorns that bounce off walls and explode.

Squirrel Girl uses a small slingshot to fire enemies with acorns, which bounce around walls and explode upon impact. As this is a projectile weapon, not a hitscan, you’ll have to lead your shots and predict where your enemies will go.

It does deal a lot of damage, though, especially if your enemies are grouped up in one spot.

Burst Acorn

Shoot bouncing Burst Acorns.

Squirrel Girl’s Abilities in Marvel Rivals

Like Hawkeye and Black Widow, Squirrel Girl is a Duelist who shines long-range. With her, you’ll want to take advantage of her exploding projectiles while you fire from a safe distance.

netease / dexerto Squirrel Girl trapping an enemy using her Squirrel Blockade ability.

Squirrel Girl can also imprison enemies when they’re hit with her acorn, making it easier for the rest of your team to focus on them to finish them off. To top it off, her Mammal Bond ability allows you to basically use an ability twice within a few seconds. With the right timing, this can lead to some huge plays.

The same goes for her ultimate, where she sends a horde of squirrels that deal damage to anyone standing in their path.

Stats

Health: 275

Class: Duelist or DPS

Abilities

Tail Bounce

Rocket upwards with a bounce of her tail.

Squirrel Blockade

Launch an acorn to unleash Squirrel Guards, Imprisoning the first hit enemy.

Mammal Bond

Reload Burst Acorns and allows you to use an ability without cooldown once in a short duration.

Ultimate

Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami

Summon a horde of squirrels to charge forward, dealing damage while bouncing against structures.

Team Up Ability

Webbed Acorn

Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly ensnaring and damaging enemies caught in the blast.

Tips to play Squirrel Girl

In a way, Squirrel Girl’s play style is similar to Overwatch’s Junkrat. If you’ve played the latter, you’re most likely used to spamming choke points with your primary fire. The same thing works pretty well with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals, too.

It’s even better when the enemies are all grouped up or standing in a small room because her acorns just deal so much damage from the explosion.

To top it off, you don’t exactly have to aim like most snipers. Since her weapon is a projectile, you’ll usually be leading your shots and predicting the enemy’s movement and their whereabouts.

It’ll take some time to get used to, but you can always head to the Practice Range to get a feel for how her acorns travel and bounce off things—or simply warm up for the match.

netease / dexerto Use Tail Bounce to get to high grounds easily or make a swift escape.

Before a team fight starts, you’ll want to use Tail Bounce to get a good position on the map. Ideally, you’ll want to shoot from a high ground far from the enemy team but still close enough for your teammates to heal or help you if you get dived.

If you do get dived, just remember to activate Mammal Bond to either give yourself an extra jump or a huge acorn to throw and briefly stun them – it all depends on the situation. Overall, Squirrel Girl is a pretty straightforward character that requires good positioning and decision-making.

As for her Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami ultimate, it’s best to use this when the enemies are trapped in a tight spot. This is because the horde of squirrels will bounce walls and structures, and a small space would lead them to run over a lot more people.

netease / dexerto These little critters can easily melt enemies if they’re stuck in a bad spot.

It’s worth knowing that your enemies can still shoot your squirrels – though they move really fast, most of the time, they’d be dead before they can do anything if you play your cards right.

Lastly, if you have a Spiderman in your team, you’ll have the privilege of having more CC as you can trap multiple enemies with the Webbed Acorn. This should allow you to line up your shots to get some easy kills. But if that’s not enough, remember that you can trap them again using your giant acorn if you land your hit.

So, that’s how you can utilize Squirrel Girl’s kit in the game. If you’re still struggling to find a main, check out our character tier list, along with other notable Duelists, such as Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, and The Punisher.