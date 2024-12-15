Marvel Rivals dataminers unmask Spider-Man model to reveal “hot” Peter Parker

Marvel Rivals’ Spider-Man has been unmasked, thanks to a dataminer who uncovered what Peter Park’s face looks like.

Dataminers shocked Marvel Rivals fans upon showcasing a closer look at Squirrel Girl’s character model.

The community especially fawned over the game’s incredible attention to detail, with one 3D animator saying perhaps the Marvel Rivals models are “more detailed than they should be.”

Interestingly, another dataminer’s efforts have revealed a first-look glimpse at Peter Parker’s unmasked face. And like with the Squirrel Girl character, fans are already poring over every facet of the hero’s appearance.

Dataminers unveil Spider-Man’s real face in Marvel Rivals

As the community obsessed over Squirrel Girl, a dataminer who goes by _notrose on Twitter/X accessed the Marvel Rivals models for a “different purpose.” They specifically took an interest in Spider-Man’s Bag-Man skin, eager to see what face the developers hidden under the brown paper bag.

The dataminer assumed this version of Peter Parker would be “hot” – and they were far from disappointed in the end.

This Spider-Man model in Marvel Rivals is just as detailed as the others that dataminers have accessed, thus far. As _notrose pointed out, even the design of his feet leaves no stone unturned.

Showing a close-up of the feet model, one person in the comments joked, “Bro needs to put the dogs away.”

Other noteworthy details include the sculpts for Bag-Man’s arms and torso, which are hidden in-game by the hoodie he wears.

The character model is not fully fleshed out, though, as revealed by another dataminer in the thread named LoganBlenderGuy.

Spider-Man’s Bag-Man skin does not have a full head of hair in Marvel Rivals. Instead, he’s bald at the back – presumably to fit the bag over his head for animation purposes.

Dataminers will likely keep digging into the game as Marvel Rivals continues to rise in popularity. There’s no telling what other secrets various characters may be hiding.