Marvel Rivals Seasonal Bonuses: All buffs explained

Knowing how Marvel Rivals’ Seasonal Bonuses work is important to help you secure a win. Check out all the details you need to know when it comes to them.

Winning in Marvel Rivals requires more than simply just aiming and shooting at your enemies. If you want to climb up the ranks seriously, you’ll also need to know which are the best characters to use, how to maximize their entire kit, and their matchups.

Your decision-making skills also play a part, as knowing when to engage or back out can save you from staggering. Though if you’ve been struggling for a while now, you may want to pick up certain characters that have seasonal bonuses.

This is essentially a hidden feature that players have just started figuring out. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works and which characters have them in the current season.

What are Season Bonuses in Marvel Rivals?

Seasonal Bonuses refer to buffs that certain characters receive during the season. You can identify whether or not a character has a season bonus by checking their hero icon during the select screen. If that character has a small yellow icon on the bottom left, then they have been given a buff this season.

netease / dexerto Characters marked with the icon have Seasonal Bonuses.

Of course, the buff differs for every character depending on their role. While this doesn’t alter their entire kit, it helps identify which ones can help boost your chances of winning due to the more output they have.

To make things clear, lately, there has been confusion regarding the feature’s revolving characters listed as a Team Up. However, it’s worth knowing that these bonuses will still apply regardless of whether or not you’re using a Team Up ability, making them great to pick up regardless.

All Seasonal Buffs explained

The way Seasonal Buffs work differs in every role. For example, as a Vanguard, you’d get extra maximum health, which can help you survive a little longer. It’s pretty fitting, given the role of a tank that constantly has to soak up a bunch of damage.

netease / dexerto An example of a Seasonal Buff as displayed in the hero select screen.

Here’s a list of all the seasonal buffs for every role:

Vanguard : gets increased maximum health

: gets increased maximum health Duelist : deals more damage

: deals more damage Strategist: has increased healing

Overall, it’s all very straightforward. Duelists can enjoy dealing more damage, while Strategists can dish out more healing.

Characters with active Seasonal Bonuses

In the game, characters that have active Seasonal Buffs have a small icon attached to them. We’ve listed all of them below as of Season 0:

Character Role Seasonal Buff Thor Vanguard +100 Bonus Health Groot Vanguard +150 Bonus Health Hulk Vanguard +150 Bonus Health Venom Vanguard +150 Bonus Health Hulk Vanguard +150 Bonus Health Rocket Raccoon Strategist +5% Healing Bonus Luna Snow Strategist +15% Healing Bonus Cloak & Dagger Strategist +15% Healing Bonus Adam Warlock Strategist +15% Healing Bonus Spider-Man Duelist +10% Damage Boost Scarlet Witch Duelist +10% Damage Boost Magik Duelist +15% Damage Boost Iron Fist Duelist +15% Damage Boost Hela Duelist +20% Damage Boost Hawkeye Duelist +20% Damage Boost

So, that sums up everything you need to know about Seasonal Buffs in the 6v6 shooter. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once the rotation has been changed in a future season.

