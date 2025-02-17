Marvel Rivals‘ second half of its first season is rapidly approaching, and a new leak has revealed the buffs and nerfs players can expect to see for their favorite characters.

Whether you’re ranting about Hela’s need for more nerfs, calling out for Adam Warlock to finally be able to fly, or are just looking to try out a new character, Marvel Rivals is always bringing something new to the game. Most of the time, that’s through the various balance updates.

Naturally, alongside the arrival of The Thing and the Human Torch, Netease will be adding a series of buffs and nerfs to plenty of characters. Thanks to a leak from X0XLEAK, all these changes have finally been revealed.

All leaked buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5

Venom

Venom’s FRENZIED ARRIVAL has been changed from vertical Knockback to inwards knockback at a 75° angle

Ultimate cost: 2800 -> 2500

Marvel Games

Captain America

Added the ability to use absolute will for defense during jumping

Vibranium energy saw: Projectile speed increased from 60m/s to 80m/s. ejection speed after a hit increased from 100m/s to 150m/s

Thor

Removed cooldown after the Rune Awakening skill duration ends

Groot

Groot walls can be placed up to 18m (up from 15m)

Magneto

Primary 35 to 40

Curtain: energy cost 50 to 65, Maximum duration 2 to 1.5

Marvel Games

Doctor Strange

Base HP reduced from 650 to 600

Iron Fist

Base HP increased from 250 to 300

Jeet Kune Do’s 1st, 2nd, and 5th attack damage reduced from 32 to 30

3rd and 4th damage reduced from 16 to 15

6th damage reduced from 55 to 50.

The cooldown time of each hit to reduce the combo attack increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds, and the damage of each hit of the Sun Punch decreased from 19 to 10.

HARMONY RECOVERY: Bonus HP provided increased from 50 to 150 with HP decay at 25/s

DRAGON’S DEFENSE: HP converted from block increased from 150 to 200

Mr Fantastic

FLEXIBLE ELONGATION: Spell Field increased from 2.5 to 5m

Now knocks enemies outwards after landing

Charge increased from 8s to 10s

BRAINIAC BOUNCE: Damage increased from 50 to 70

Energy cost increased from 2800 to 3400

Damage fall off: dmg starts decaying at 3m to a max of 50dmg at 10m

Iron Man

UNIBEAM: Damage Increased from 120/s to 140/s

Armor Overdrive Unibeam increased from 180/s to 190/s

Marvel Games

Hawkeye

Base Health: 250 to 275

Explosive arrows: Damage decreased from 20 to 15, spell field dmg increased from 25 to 32

CRESCENT SLASH: Cooldown decreased from 15s to 12s

Ultimate: Bow charge speed is accelerated, Draw speed increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Storm

Wind blade Damage at 30m reduced from 70% to 60%

Aura: Self-boost from 16% to 12% – Teamboost from 8% to 10%

Goddess Boost (thunder) Self-boost dmg increased from 30% to 25%

Scarlet Witch

Ultimate: 100 bonus HP applied on cast

Decays at 50/s after interrupt/end

Spider-Man

Web-Shooters: Recharge time decreased from 3s to 2.5s

netease / marvel

Moon Knight

Ultimate: Khonshu’s fist speed reduced

Corrected the damage logic, removed 75 dmg for being in the middle of the spell field

Each fist now does 150 (up from 75)

Black Widow

Rifle Capacity increased from 8 to 15

Ultimate: Slow down effect reduced from 80% to 55%

Magik

ELDRITCH WHIRL (normal): dmg decreased from 45 to 40

DEMON’S RAGE (normal): dmg decreased from 80/s to 72/s

Ultimate: cost reduced from 3700 to 3400

Hela

Improve Hela’s suppression ability when facing medium and long-range enemies;

SOUL DRAINER: Damage falloff at 30m from 70% to 80%

Adam Warlock

Primary Fire damage increased from 55 to 60, 60% damage falloff at 40m (up from 50% dmg falloff)

SOUL BOND: healing increased from 10/s to 15/s

NetEase Games

Cloak and Dagger

Ultimate: cost increased from 3400 to 4000

“Dash lanes/Fog that heals” duration reduced from 10s to 8s

Pause between dashes reduced from 1s to 0.67s

Healing effect of the dash lanes no longer STACK, only 1 lanes works when overlayed on each other

TERROR CAPE: Vulenrability on enemies increased from 20% to 28%

Luna Snow

Ultimate cost increased from 4000 to 4500

Loki

Ultimate Cost increased from 3400 to 4000

Ammo increased from 10 to 12

Mantis

Ultimate bonus HP reduced from 100 to 75

NetEase

Invisible Woman

Ultimate cost increased from 4000 to 4300

Team-Ups

Gamma

Hulk HP gained from being an anchor reduced from 150 to 100

Psionic Disc

Teleport time reduced from 5s to 3s

Bonus HP conversion increased from 0.5 to 0.8

NetEase Games

Full Moon

New 25/s healing effect

Symbiote Bond

Skill time reduced from 4s to 1s

50% damage reduction is removed

Complete invincibility added

Frozen Chi

Healing increased from 50 to 75

Enemy slow effect increased from 20% to 30%

So, those are all the buffs and nerfs for Marvel Rivals’s mid-season update. Naturally, when more information is released and the official changes are announced we’ll update this article, so be sure to bookmark this to know exactly where your main lands in our tier list.

