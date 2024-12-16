Marvel Rivals director responds to requests for role queue feature

The Marvel Rivals creative director has shared an update about the highly requested role queue feature.

Because so many players often pick DPS roles at the start of matches, many in the Marvel Rivals community have requested systems to balance team compositions.

A feature like role queue would especially come in handy. The system as it functions in Overwatch 2, for example, queues players for a role before they enter a match, guaranteeing the team evenly boasts damage, support, and tank positions.

Marvel Rivals lacks similar tools, occasionally resulting in crews full of damage-based characters with no support roles backing them. The game’s lead developer has dashed the hopes of anyone thinking that will change anytime soon.

Marvel Rivals players shouldn’t hold out hope for role queue

Creative director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen revealed in an interview with Dot Esports that adding a role queue is not currently on the docket.

“Right now, we’re not considering a role queue. The team’s goal is to offer a wider variety of team composition through team-up skills and their own designs, to let people play their Marvel superheroes rather than limiting players to choosing a role,” the director said.

Marvel Games

Chen further noted that player data supports this line of thought, especially considering the level of experimentation happening in the title’s Competitive mode.

The developer added, “From the data we’re seeing in our back end, things are going pretty solid. We want people to have a Marvel experience where they’re free to select what they want. [Since the closed beta test] things have been rational and within expectations.

“In our Competitive play recently, there is a lot of different compositions emerging from players and we’d like to continue to monitor these fun compositions and how they impact our game.”

It’s unclear if Marvel Rivals developers will eventually change their minds about introducing a role queue. So as things stand now, players remain free to experiment with team compositions.