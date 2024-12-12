Marvel Rivals reveal amazing Thor and Star-Lord skins release date

Marvel Rivals is no stranger to epic skins for its characters, from the colorful Venom Cyan Clash to the powerful Iron Man Armor Model 42. Now, two new looks are coming to the game, bringing some Love and Thunder to your next battle.

Whether you’re gearing up to take down an enemy team, looking to represent your favorite hero (or Villain), or diving into a custom game to test the strongest Duelists, looking good is always key. Especially when there are so many skins to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Now, two new skins will be coming to the game, as revealed by the Marvel Rivals X account. On December 13, at 7 AM UTC (December 12 at 11 PM PST) a new Thor and Star-Lord skin will be arriving to the game, bringing a little Love and Thunder, and a highly demanded return to Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals brings back beloved Beta skin for Star-Lord

Netease

Naturally, Thor’s new skin: Love and Thunder is inspired by the 2022 movie, which marks the most recent solo Thor film in the franchise. It sports his classic red cape, lightning powers, and the unforgettable armor style that’s quickly become his signature look.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for Star-Lord’s new skin: Master of the Sun, this isn’t so much of an homage to the films, but rather the comics and a skin many have been calling for since it was made available in the game’s Alpha’s and Betas. Players equipping this skin will represent Star-Lord with an epic hairdo, some badass weapons, and naturally, all the charm you’d expect from the hero.

Given the epic designs of these characters, fans were understandably thrilled to see their additions, with many praising Netease for bringing back Star-Lord’s design: “Played with the Star Lord one in closed beta, it looks so freaking good.”

Article continues after ad

While many were thrilled to see the new additions, others jumped to speculate whether we’ll be seeing new skins more regularly.

“I wonder what the skin release frequency would be like. 2 new skins per week seems unsustainable in the long run I guess” asked one player, while others agreed, calling it an “insane release schedule.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, two new skins a week would certainly be tough on the developers, but as previously mentioned, the Star-Lord skin is from the Beta, meaning Marvel Rivals could have tons of additional skins waiting to be released.

Article continues after ad

As such, while there’s no confirmation, it stands to reason we’ll see many more of these Beta skins arriving soon, given they’re already coded in (and in high detail too).