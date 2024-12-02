Marvel Rivals release times & how to preload

Marvel Rivals arrives on December 6, bringing the most popular superheroes and villains from Marvel Comics to an Overwatch-style hero shooter.

While there have been a few playtests, everyone will get the chance to play at its full release. Now with 33 characters including Captain America and Wolverine, there’s plenty to learn and master.

So, if you’re looking to jump into Marvel Rivals as soon as possible, here are the release times in your region and how to preload it.

Marvel Rivals release times in all regions

Marvel Rivals releases at midnight on December 6 in the UK, meaning those in North America can play at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on December 5. For everywhere else in the world, check out the release times:

December 5

Los Angeles : 4 PM PT

: 4 PM PT Mexico City : 6 PM CST

: 6 PM CST New York : 7 PM ET

: 7 PM ET São Paulo: 9 PM BRT

December 6

London : Midnight GMT

: Midnight GMT Paris : 1 AM CET

: 1 AM CET Helsinki : 2 AM EET

: 2 AM EET Riyadh : 3 AM AST

: 3 AM AST Seoul : 9 AM KST

: 9 AM KST Tokyo : 9 AM JST

: 9 AM JST Sydney: 11 AM AEDT

11 AM AEDT Auckland: 1 PM NZDT

How to pre-load Marvel Rivals

You can preload Marvel Rivals from Wednesday, December 4 on Steam and the official website. Console players won’t get the chance to preload, the download button will appear when the game launches on December 6.

Preloading is simple on Steam, simply check the store page on December 4 and hit the download button. Once the game unlocks, you’ll be ready to go.

Download file size

Marvel Rivals requires at least 70GB of free space on PC, so the final download size should be somewhere in that region at launch.

NetEase Games Wolverine joins the roster at launch.

First thing you should do

The first thing you should do in Marvel Rivals is jump into multiplayer and test out all the characters. There are 33 at launch, each with a set role and unique abilities, so it’s worth trying as many as possible to find your main. You can also jump into a custom game to practice without any pressure and farm XP while doing so.