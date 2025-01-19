Marvel Rivals ranks and competitive mode explained

Marvel Rivals has joined many of its immediate peers in the hero shooter genre by implementing a ranked system in competitive play. While it will be recognizable to experienced genre pros, there are some nuances, as well as worthwhile rewards to get your hands on.

Anyone who has played Overwatch, League of Legends, or other games of that ilk will know exactly what Marvel Rivals’ competitive ranked setup looks like. Every time a player earns a ranked win, they will be granted points towards a total. If they lose, some of those points will be taken away.

Article continues after ad

This creates a constantly shifting league that sees players rise and fall between ranks as the season wears on. Depending on where you finish when it draws to a close, you will also be entitled to rewards that improve the higher up you finish.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ ranked play system.

Article continues after ad

How to access Ranked games in Marvel Rivals

After logging into the game and reaching the main menu, you’ll want to click the Competitive tab to access ranked games. In order to unlock this option, you’ll need to reach Level 10. Fortunately, this doesn’t take very long, so just hop on to some Quick Matches and you’ll be there before you know it.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals ranks explained

NetEase

Marvel Rivals features nine ranks in total, ranging from Bronze all the way up to One Above All. Each of the first seven ranks are split into three tiers you’ll need to progress through, with 100 points in each tier.

This means you’ll need 300 points to progress through an entire rank, like Bronze to Silver or Silver to Gold. The full list of ranks and tiers is as follows:

Bronze (III, II, I)

Silver (III, II, I)

Gold (III, II, I)

Platinum (III, II, I)

Diamond (III, II, I)

Grandmaster (III, II, I)

Celestial (III, II, I)

Eternity

One Above All (Top 500 players)

There are a few small differences to be aware of at certain ranks. If you become one of the skilled few to reach Eternity or higher, it’s important to know that inactivity will slowly drain your ranked points, so make sure to maintain your grind regularly to prevent this.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Equally, if everyone in the lobby is in Diamond III or higher, then each team is able to ban one champion from the upcoming match. If you’re looking to team up with friends, players in adjacent ranks are able to queue together, with Bronze and Silver considered a single rank in the game’s code.

The other mechanic to be aware of is the Chrono Shield. This is usually granted to players when they go on a losing run and are in danger of falling down the ranks. This will prevent you from being demoted but, once used, it needs recharging. It acts as a temporary stopgap if you get tilted, and acts as a forgiving approach to those who get on a bad run.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Ranked rewards

The main reward to look out for in Season 1 is the Blood Shield Invisible Woman Costume, a skin granted to those who reach Gold III or higher. There are also Crests of Honor available to those who progress further, with this award based on peak rank, rather than the rank you find yourself in at the end of the season.

Article continues after ad

Blood Shield Invisible Woman Costume : Reach Gold III or higher

: Reach Gold III or higher Silver Crest of Honor: Reach Grandmaster III or higher

Reach Grandmaster III or higher Gold Crest of Honor: Reach One Above All

That’s all there is to know about the Marvel Rivals ranked system! Make sure to check out our Hero tier list, for the lowdown on how each character is performing. We also have a guide to the best characters for new players, if you’re just starting out on your journey.