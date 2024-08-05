Marvel Rivals publicly exposes cheaters’ names after beta ban wave

Marvel Rivals developers have issued multiple bans during the closed beta and have now publicly exposed them with their user IDs.

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta ended on August 5, capping a two-week gaming period in which players from PC and console participated. With a vast roster of 23 characters, users were also given survey questionnaires to complete with questions like whether or not heroes should be available for free at launch.

Nonetheless, throughout the closed beta, each player had a favorite hero who helped them dominate matches. Although several faced the wrath of more experienced players, it turned out that 190 of them were cheaters.

NetEase Games, the developers of Marvel Rivals, said in an X post that they had banned 190 players during the Closed Beta and revealed a complete list of cheaters, including their usernames and IDs, on their official website.

NetEase Games

“We take the issue of cheating very seriously, and combating the use of cheats has always been a top priority for us. Since the launch of our CBT, we have made significant strides in detecting and banning cheaters. We have banned 190 accounts during the CBT”, said NetEase in the post.

They further stated, “We will continue to enforce strict measures against cheaters and encourage you to report any suspicious activities.”

Players however found it ridiculous that even in a beta some players chose to cheat their way to win games. One such player said, “Imagine getting skill diffed in a beta that you have to cheat.”

Another asked NetEase, “Can I have the cheaters’ beta code then since they can’t use it?”

A third one chimed in, “I reported a few of my own teammates who were definitely autolocking the enemy head. Most of them were The Punisher. I would see the crosshair track the head perfectly. Please work on a really good anti-cheat. This game can get ruined easily if left unchecked.”

Right before the closed beta concluded, NetEase released a minor update that included Ray Tracing and added several DLSS parameters to improve gameplay. Now that the Closed Beta has ended, users are looking forward to the game’s official release date.