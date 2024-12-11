Marvel Rivals Psylocke guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals is a character that can easily carry games if you know how to utilize her entire kit. Here’s how to play as the Duelist effectively.

Marvel Rivals’ Psylocke is an A-tier Duelist that has left many people referring to her as a combination of Genji and Sombra from Overwatch, thanks to her entire kit. Her overall playstyle involves picking off snipers as well as those in the backline with ease.

Article continues after ad

And she doesn’t just deal a ton of damage, either. The X-Men character also has decent mobility, thanks to her dashes. Combining all this with her stealth ability, Psylocke can be an absolute nightmare to deal with when she’s completely uncontested.

Playing as her can be tricky, though, as she can easily get caught if you don’t play your cards right. So, here’s how to play Psylocke, along with her abilities and ultimates, and how to maximize her kit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Psylocke’s weapon

netease / dexerto Psylocke uses a Psionic Crossbow to deal damage.

Psylocke’s primary fire shoots bolts that have a little spread to them in a set direction. With this, you’ll want to hit your shots consistently.

This is because when you successfully do so, the cooldowns of all her abilities will be reduced – allowing you to finish off targets quickly or even escape sticky situations.

Psionic Crossbow

Unleash bolts with psionic crossbows to damage enemies and reduce the cooldowns of all her abilities.

Psylocke’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

Psylocke’s abilities revolve around dashing in and out to get kills quickly. Aside from being able to reset her cooldowns by hitting your shots, you can also throw shurikens that stick to your enemies, which can damage anyone in its path when it gets recalled back to you.

Article continues after ad

netease / dexerto Psylocke has two dashes that can be used both horizontally and vertically.

You can’t headshot with the shurikens, but if you manage to hit your target, you’ll get some bonus health – which is useful as Psylocke doesn’t have much HP.

Additionally, her dashes combined with stealth work like an out-of-jail card, though they can also be used to engage when the enemy least expects it.

Article continues after ad

Stats

Health: 250

Class: Duelist or DPS

Abilities

Wing Shurikens

Launch a volley of psionic shurikens that stick to enemies, dealing damage and granting herself Bonus Health. Press again to recall the shurikens.

Psi-Blade Dash

Dash forward and slice through enemies along the path with psionic blades.

Psychic Stealth

Enter stealth and gain a Movement Boost

Ultimate

Dance of the Butterfly

Slash nearby enemies with a psionic katana, dealing massive damage.

Team-Up Ability

Psionic Disc

When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health.

Tips to play Psylocke

Unlike most Duelists, Psylocke brings more value to the team when she flanks and takes out annoying snipers and supports, whether in a high ground or backline. She has two dashes that can also be used vertically to get to generally hard-to-reach places.

Article continues after ad

So, use that to your advantage, especially if you see your enemy alone on that spot. Depending on the situation, you’ll want to sneak up on them using Psychic Stealth and land as many shots as possible with her primary fire.

netease / dexerto You can use Psylocke’s stealth to get past busy choke points, engage, and disengage fights.

Psylocke is generally powerful in 1v1s because your cooldowns reset faster when you hit your shots with the Psionic Crossbow. If you’re facing someone with a lot of mobility, however, you can utilize her dash, which also deals damage.

Article continues after ad

A good combo would be landing your Wing Shurikens at them and then using dash in another direction as the Shurikens damage them on their way back to you. This will also give you a bonus of 50 health, which should help you outlast your opponent.

Article continues after ad

Now, sometimes it can be tempting to go all in when you’re diving someone, but if you notice that their teammates are coming, you’ll want to make sure to have at least one ability that lets you escape ready – whether that’s dash or stealth.

Article continues after ad

Psylocke’s weakness is CC. The last thing you want to happen to you is getting slept in the backline and having the whole team focus on you at once. Good positioning is key, but you’ll also need to make mental notes on where you’ll be going or what you’ll do if things don’t go your way.

Additionally, since her playstyle isn’t very team-dependent, you’ll want to memorize where the health packs are on the map to help you flank more easily. This way, you won’t have to force your healers to help you if you’re way too deep diving into the enemy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

netease / dexerto Dance of the Butterfly is great for cleaning up kills in team fights.

As for her Dance of the Butterfly ultimate, ideally, you’ll want to use this on squishy targets once your enemies have exhausted their abilities in team fights. It’s even better if you could use it after Luna Snow, Mantis, or Adam Warlock has ulted to secure some kills.

Last but not least, don’t forget to press “C” to activate your Team-Up Ability if Magik is around. The Psionic Disc ability is actually really good because you can essentially ‘recall’ like Overwatch’s Tracer if you ever find yourself in a tight spot.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything you need to know about how to play Psylocke in Marvel Rivals. If you’re thinking of picking up other Duelists, check out how to play The Punisher, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch as well.