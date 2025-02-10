Marvel Rivals players want matchmaking’s most frustrating feature removed

Marvel Rivals players have called for major changes to quick play in the hero shooter, in particular targeting the use of AI opponents and how it is ruining their game experience.

These days, a number of multiplayer titles include AI to make the experience a little easier, whether that be for new players or those that fall into a particular skill bracket.

For example, if you go back to Fortnite after a long time, you’ll likely run into a majority AI before finding an unexpected real player that absolute annihilates you.

Marvel Rivals is similar in that if you go on a loss streak, you’ll end up in an AI lobby where a number of your opponents and teammates are literal bots, making it easier for you to go in and farm them before moving on to your next match.

However, players have had enough.

“They need to get rid of the AI in quickplay,” said Bearchiwuawa on Reddit. “Yesterday I played one of those matches, won, queued up another QP, in that one I got placed into a team that already lost the first domination round and was on track to lose the second; as expected we did lose the second. I queue up my third game and then I’m back in AI match purgatory.

“After one match I was back playing AI. I only spent like 5 of those 20 minutes playing real people. I don’t want this … All it does is reward players and give them dopamine for playing bad.”

The Reddit post received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, a majority in agreement with the complaint.

“I want them gone with a big announcement about it,” one player said. “I’ve been put in lobbies against super high ranked people who genuinely thought they were in a bot lobby, and I think it’s the worst insult I’ve ever gotten. the only thing I like about bot matches is at least we get 2 guaranteed healers.”

Another added: “I view these games as the opposite of what the company intends them to be-I view them as a punishment I have to endure for losing a few matches.”

However, not everyone views it as a complete negative.

A silver lining

One player pointed out a potential silver lining with the AI matches, in that it allows them to complete certain tasks or master particular characters that they might otherwise struggle with.

“As soon as a I find out I’m in an AI match, I play characters I don’t know/like and get points towards lord on them,” they explained.

Whether developers NetEase do decide to make changes to their AI system, whether that’s altering how it works or removing them altogether, remains to be seen – but it’s worth heeding the advice to take these matches as an opportunity rather than a curse, when they come up.