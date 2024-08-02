Marvel Rivals players want key Overwatch 2 feature to be added to the game

Marvel Rivals players claim one key feature from Overwatch 2 would be beneficial if implemented to the game.

Long before Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta went live, many players were already comparing the game to Overwatch 2. After all, with various heroes from different roles, each with their abilities and ultimates – it’s hard not to compare the two.

Even Adam Warlock, one of the new support heroes in the game, reminded players of the classic Mercy experience back in Overwatch one due to his resurrect ability.

With the game nearing the end of its Closed Beta phase, players have gathered in a Reddit thread suggesting it should be implementing one feature from Overwatch 2, which is none other than the health regen passive.

netease / marvel Mantis’ healing and abilities are dependent on her Life Orb.

One user claimed that all the heroes should have the regenerate health passive after not taking any damage for 5 to 7+ seconds. “Maybe make it 10 seconds, but I think this would be a great addition to the game,” they added.

Following this take, many other players agreed with the user in the comments. “With the absence of a role queue and health packs not giving you full health, this feels like a must. And it would still be great QoL even if the game didn’t have these issues,” replied one user.

“This is a must, and I don’t know why they didn’t do it already. Auto-regen makes healing easier for the supports and gives more autonomy to the DPS that may not always be in clear sight,” mentioned another user.

“Out-of-combat healing is in Paladins, and I think it would be a nice addition to Marvel Rivals,” one chimed in.

Despite players agreeing to this, there are others who argue that implementing this passive in the game would be a bad idea.

One user who strongly disagreed pointed out that not only is it “already a pain to get support” but this will also be “exploited by players and make stale mates last forever.”

On the other hand, others are convinced this passive just discourages map awareness, encourages solo play, and would even make supports feel “less valuable.”

Either way, as Marvel Rivals is still in Closed Beta, only time will tell if new features will be added once the game launches.