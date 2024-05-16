Marvel Rivals players stunned as closed alpha codes sell for “ridiculous” prices online

Marvel Rivals players have described closed alpha codes prices as “ridiculously high” after listings appeared online on websites and social media.

Marvel Rivals players were shocked after several listings of Closed Alpha Test (CAT) keys surfaced online on marketplaces and social media, with prices ranging from anywhere between $25 – $100.

The prices were shared on the Marvel Rivals community subreddit where players have shown their amusement, with some even stating such listings as “Absolutely absurd” and “ridiculous” for a game that was supposed to be free to play.

However, some players believe that most of these sellers are scammers and are simply phishing users across social media to purchase a fake game code from them. Regardless, some players didn’t mind the risk of spending $20 to purchase the code and enjoy the CAT while it lasts.

One such user said, “I mean I’m not gonna lie, if a key was at like around 20 bucks I would’ve probably bought one as well, because the way they are distributing the keys is just the worst possible way they could’ve gone with. But paying way above that is just plain stupid and mind-boggling (and also think of the risk of getting scammed lol).”

NetEase Games’ strategy to limit CAT codes for Marvel Rivals has been criticized by many. The ongoing CAT only gives access to players who have either received a code from the sign-up process, Twitch or Discord giveaways, or to those who received a key from a friend.

However, those who haven’t been lucky with a code are resorting to trading sites or platforms to purchase one from traders. While the CAT access is free for all and players can complete milestones to grab extra invite codes for their friends, some with access are selling these extra codes on platforms like G2A, Ebay, and so on.