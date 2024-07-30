Marvel Rivals players slam “pointless” Closed Beta Battle Pass rewards

Marvel Rivals players are frustrated by the game’s Closed Beta Battle Pass and rewards, raising concerns about how the game will handle timed content moving forward.

Following an Alpha in May, Marvel Rivals is back with a Closed Beta on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S that runs until August 5. The latest test allows players to try out the game and its various superheroes, including new characters Thor and Jeff the Land Shark.

It also features a Battle Pass called Galacta’s Quest, with various tiers that unlock rewards, including character skins. However, since this is a Closed Beta, very little of its content will carry over to the full game at launch, much to the frustration of players.

In a Reddit post, one player called the Battle Pass and its higher tiers “pointless,” focusing particularly on the Herald of Thunder Thor skin unlocked as the final reward at level 42.

The only Battle Pass rewards that will carry over from the Closed Beta are the Cyan Clash Venom skin (level 30) and Golden Abyss nameplate (level 40), which are both labeled as “Permanent.”

Those who participated in the Closed Alpha and unlocked Scarlet Witch‘s Moonlit Witch skin will also be able to keep that.

Many players are disinclined to even try reaching higher levels, with one top comment saying, “I’m getting to 30, and that’s it.”

Making it more frustrating for players is that there’s no way to grind for Battle Pass XP since new missions only unlock after a certain amount of time. That means, even if you manage to grab the Thor skin, you’ll likely only have it for a day or two before the Beta ends, and most of your unlocks are wiped.

That made one commenter joke, “My favorite part of this game is grinding for sh*t that I’ll just lose in 7 days.”

While some have pointed out that the Battle Pass will help the developers gather data so they can make tweaks and improvements ahead of Marvel Rivals’ official launch, some players are concerned about the game’s handling of its timed content.

“I’m tired of games only giving BP XP from missions/challenges,” said one player.

With Marvel Rivals still in Closed Beta and no release date currently announced, the developers have time to adjust how the Battle Pass works and incorporate more ways to make progress in the future – even if that won’t help anyone who wants to keep the skins and other content they’ve unlocked so far.