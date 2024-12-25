Marvel Rivals players outraged after discovering Battle Pass tokens get taken away

Marvel Rivals players are furious after realizing how Chrono Tokens, the battle pass currency, works in the game.

Chrono Tokens, Marvel Rivals’ main currency, fuel the game’s Battle Pass system. Players spend these tokens to unlock exclusive rewards like skins and sprays. Earning them, however, isn’t a walk in the park.

You need to grind: complete missions, tackle tough challenges, log in daily, or participate in special events. The effort required encourages consistent gameplay, but it’s not exactly forgiving to the casual player.

Article continues after ad

Players read the fine print on Chrono Tokens and they’re far from happy. They just discovered that unused Chrono Tokens vanish at the end of each season. That means hours of grinding evaporate into nothing if you don’t spend them in time.

Marvel Rivals resets your Battle Pass tokens at Season’s end

Dexerto

“This is lame tbh,” one player fumed on a Reddit thread. “I’ve got 1,000+ tokens left after finishing the Battle Pass, and now they’ll just disappear? Ridiculous. Feels like a slap in the face.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another player added, “So, grinding challenges for tokens after finishing the pass is pointless? They don’t convert, and they disappear? Dumbest move ever. Hope they reverse this before they kill the game.”

Some players see the logic behind it. “Most games wipe progression between seasons,” one player argued. Another player reasoned that wiping battle pass tokens is “probably their way of forcing us to grind each season instead of stockpiling tokens to insta-unlock everything.” But, even those defenders admitted it “feels bad” to lose a currency outright.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals’ system sharply contrasts with other games. Fortnite and Overwatch 2 use experience points (XP) for progression. Your hard work there translates into levels, not temporary currency. You’ve got your Fortnite V-bucks, but they’re unrelated to battle passes or seasons.

Chrono Tokens, by comparison, reset entirely every season, leaving no trace of prior effort. It’s a unique system, sure, but one many players are finding hard to love because it doesn’t reward players who want to go beyond the battle pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Maybe Marvel Rivals could take a hint from Fortnite and make the Battle Pass longer, or perhaps toss in some extra goodies for players who keep grinding. Better yet, let players convert milestone Chrono Tokens into something useful, like shiny cosmetics.