Marvel Rivals players lash out at one-tricks for making game “miserable”

Marvel Rivals players have been frustrated over one tricks ruining the overall experience of the game, even more so with the lack of role lock.

Like any other game, playing ranked in Marvel Rivals can be quite an interesting experience. On the one hand, you might pull off some crazy combo with your teammates or use Jeff’s ultimate to bring them to their demise, giving an overall satisfying experience as you rack up wins and climb the ladder.

Though, as a lot of players are likely already familiar with, it can also be downright frustrating when you get matched with teammates who refuse to help – or simply cheaters going out of their way to delete anyone in their sight.

Things like these are bound to happen no matter what, but while that’s the case, many players have also expressed their frustrations when it comes to playing with ‘one tricks’.

Marvel Rivals players fed up with one tricks who won’t switch

The term one trick refers to players who can only play one hero. It doesn’t matter what team comp the team is going with or if they’re being countered hard by the enemy; most of the time, they would stick to playing that specific hero.

Marvel Games Having a one trick that refuses to switch despite things not working out is a nightmare to deal with.

Now, the problem with this is that since Marvel Rivals doesn’t have a role lock, oftentimes, people would have to adjust their pick to synergize with that one trick’s hero or fill out a different role for things to work.

In a Reddit thread, one user has lashed out, saying they’re “bored of being the only support or tank” when there are 5 DPS in ranked.

“I prefer to play DPS but people need to be able to learn to adapt to teams, if you can’t you shouldn’t be playing ranked!” and already, many have agreed with this in the comments.

One user wrote: “Had a Moon Knight one trick, ‘this is the only hero I’m good at,’ get one elimination all first match with nine deaths.” They explained that the team asked him to swap so he could be “more useful on literally any tank or support.”

The Moon Knight player then got “butt hurt”, leading to them to staying in spawn during the two remaining rounds. Luckily, the team still won in the end; nonetheless, the user claimed: “He was more useful AFK.”

“One trick DPS players make team games miserable across the board, this was never going to be any different,” mentioned another user.

Meanwhile, one user didn’t even hesitate to say: “More like shouldn’t be playing at all whatsoever. Being a one trick and not getting paid to do so is embarrassing.”

Many players in the comments have pointed out that the role queue needs to be added, something which that has finally been addressed.

