Marvel Rivals players have been warned not to modify game files

Marvel Rivals’ players have been advised against modifying any game files as doing so can lead to “unexpected issues.”

While Marvel Rivals players have been enjoying the game so far with plenty of heroes to choose from as well as cosmetics, there’s one issue that many have spotted since launch, which is none other than how aiming in the game feels off.

Well, it turns out this was the result of the mouse acceleration being on by default – something that currently has no toggle option in the game.

Because of this, many have taken the matter into their own hands by tweaking game files so they can turn it off to aim consistently. The developers are aware of this, and they’ve just addressed the matter.

Marvel Rivals dev has one important advice for players

In the game’s official Discord server, community manager James wrote: “At this time, we kindly advise against modifying any game files in Marvel Rivals, as it may lead to unexpected issues.”

NetEase Games Having a good aim in the game can contribute so much in a team fight.

“We truly appreciate your concerns about config file changes, and we want you to know that we’re actively working on optimizing this aspect for future updates. Thank you so much for your understanding and support.”

For the uninitiated, many players have been modifying the game files since the game’s launch to either turn off mouse acceleration or increase FPS.

The first one here affects how aiming works. As the game lacks the toggle to turn off mouse acceleration at the time of writing, moving your cursor too quickly can lead to you missing your shots. This is because the speed of your cursor actually changes depending on how quickly and far you move the mouse.

It’s not really a big deal if you play heroes that don’t require too much aim, but this is something that matters a lot when you’re playing hitscans, as you have to be precise with your shots. Hence, tutorials on how to tweak a .ini file have surfaced online.

A similar thing has also been occurring with the latter, with many other players posting an edited version of a game file for others to copy.

Now that it’s been made known that players shouldn’t mess with the files, the safest thing to do is wait it out and avoid tweaking them while devs work on optimizing the game.