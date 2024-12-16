Marvel Rivals players hate “useless” resources and they’re right

Marvel Rivals is all about taking down the enemy as either your favorite character or the strongest fighter in the meta. But there’s nothing wrong with a few rewards for your hard work, that is unless they’re utterly useless.

As players win matches, grab all the free skins, and work towards completing the event missions and battle pass challenges, they’ll often find a few rewards littered throughout. These range anywhere from tokens, to the premium currency (Units), Sprays, or even new skins if you’re lucky.

While rewards like these are usually greatly received, especially in a free-to-play game that holds microtransactions, they’re being slammed by the community, with thousands of players labeling most of the resources as “useless,” and they’re completely right.

Marvel Rivals needs a more rewarding battle pass

NetEase Season 0 comes with its own bite-sized Battle Pass, but it’s far from great.

One look at similar offerings from Call of Duty, or even Marvel Rivals’ greatest competitor, Overwatch 2, and it’s clear to see how much the game’s lacking in its rewards.

Call of Duty grants weapons and new additions to the meta while providing enough CoD points (if you buy the premium version) to purchase the next iteration. Overwatch 2 offers voice lines, victory poses, and of course, those all-important Credits allowing you to buy the next Premium pass, skins, and so much more.

In Marvel Rivals, however, players get Units, Nameplates, Sprays, Collectibles, and the occasional skin, which is arguably the best reward you’re going to get from the free version. Its Units are rare, and players are forced to buy everything in the tier before hopping to the next, meaning you have to engage with Collectibles you can’t do anything with, and sprays many don’t want.

The community agrees with the lackluster rewards as Marvel Rivals’ social media has been inundated with complaints.

Fans on Reddit have been slamming the free collectibles as a “completely useless waste of coding” while others labelled them, and similar rewards like sprays, as “useless Battle Pass filling bloat”, to force players to purchase tokens with real money or grind away at matches to unlock what they really want.

Interestingly, the grind isn’t the primary frustration, but rather what players get for it: “This game is really fun but it really needs better stuff worth grinding for.”

Others were quick to share their irritations, stating that it’s “those inventory items with very little description. Those things are honestly very useless.”

Along with these frustrations came some stellar ideas to give its rewards a boost, with one user highlighting that they “would pay real money if battle passes unlocked comic books I could read in-game.” Of course, with the game being owned by Marvel, its comics are a large part, and would likely cause many to grind away and happily purchase small in-game comic books, perhaps akin to Overwatch’s own character lore.

However, the most important change needed here is its rewards. Players want a reason to complete the missions and unlock the battle pass. What we need are more credits or cheaper skins, so fans can work through the game and earn the looks they want, both through achievements, the Battle Pass itself, and of course, any upcoming events.