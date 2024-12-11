Marvel Rivals players furious with “obnoxious” pop-ups that can’t be skipped

Marvel Rivals players are tired of dealing with one “obnoxious” feature that makes navigating the game feel slow.

Marvel Rivals quickly gathered an impressive player count upon launch. With a total of 33 heroes to play, each sporting different abilities and Team-Ups, many have already been diving deep into NetEase’s free-to-play shooter for a breath of fresh air.

While players have sung their praises, and the game has become one of the most played on Steam, it’s not without a few issues and complaints.

Not just in terms of characters, such as how annoying Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate is, or how Iron Fist can walk straight to your backline and assassinate your supports – but also when it comes to the experience of navigating the overall menu.

Marvel Rivals players are fed up with unskippable cutscenes

In a Reddit thread making fun of how opening the tournament tab is going to cost 51 years, many players have agreed that the menu has too many cutscenes and animations, often leading to opening things taking a lot longer.

netease / marvel Each character in Marvel Rivals comes with their own menu animation.

For context, when you open the tournament tab, a cutscene with flashy effects will play in the game. While the duration is essentially short, there’s no option to skip it as of now.

Aside from this, there’s also an animation when you hover over a hero before selecting them that automatically plays in the menu, followed by another animation when clicking them – something many aren’t fond of.

“Unskippable cutscenes are so annoying in this game, pretty much everything else is great,” one user wrote. “Don’t forget the obnoxious cinematics after you select a hero,” added a different user.

Meanwhile, another user suggested that the devs make all these cutscenes “skippable by mouse click” instead of using space. “It’s such a tiny thing, but it’s one of my biggest annoyances with the game. I wouldn’t mind them coming up every single time I click on a hero if I could just spam-click it away.”

“This game is splash screen hell. The amount of random s*** I have to click through/watch from the time I click play on Steam to being able to join a match is absurd,” one chimed in.

For many people, the game is already running poorly, so the addition of these unskippable animations makes the experience even more frustrating. For now, we’ll just have to wait until the developers roll out more patches to smooth out the experience.