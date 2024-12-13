Marvel Rivals players furious over “useless” in-game cosmetics

Marvel Rivals features plenty of cosmetics at launch, but players aren’t happy with some of them, claiming they have “zero purpose.”

It’s only been a week since Marvel Rivals launched, yet there are already plenty of things to jump into in the game right away. Whether that be grinding for the Season 0 Battle Pass, trying out all the new heroes from different roles, or even completing missions from the event, there’s plenty to keep players busy.

One thing for sure is that you do get rewarded for progression and achievements. Aside from Units and skins, one of the rewards you can unlock for free in the game is Collectibles.

While this can be part of your cosmetics collection, players aren’t entirely pleased with them, claiming that they’re “useless” in multiple Reddit threads.

Marvel Rivals players slam “zero purpose” Collectibles

Unlike skins and MVP cutscenes that you can show off during and after a match, Collectibles can’t be equipped to any character as of now. These are basically objects that give you additional lore details from different maps when you click on them.

Collectibles are found in your Inventory once unlocked, and so far you can only inspect them, which has led many players to wonder about their purpose and why they’re added to the game in the first place.

One user didn’t hesitate to slam this as a “useless part of the game.” They added: “The fact that they put them in the pass is stupid. Even people who say ‘I like getting/collecting them’ have to agree they are pointless. I’d rather have animated comic panels we unlock instead.”

A different user thought these would work like “souvenirs from Overwatch,” which would allow the hero to pull out an object of your choosing as an emote. Though that’s not the case, making them “kinda pointless.”

Another user claimed that it’s “so lazy” to make this one of the rewards from the Battle Pass. “At least other games have crappy sprays or wraps that have some use.”

Meanwhile, one user just straight up claimed this has “zero purpose.” While many echoed the same sentiment across multiple threads, some players have speculated that they could be given some use in a future update.